Alex Carey and Pat Cummins achieve a record break in Christchurch
Alex Carey steered Australia to their highest successful run chase against New Zealand in Tests in a career-defining performance at Hagley Oval on Monday.
The wicketkeeper, who came out of poor form with the bat, scored an unbeaten 98 as Australia chased down the 279-run target with three wickets in hand, with the tourists securing a 2-0 series whitewash over the Black Caps.
The world champions were tottering at 5-80 when Carey walked to the crease on Monday morning, but the left-hander combined with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for a 140-run partnership for the sixth wicket to set up a thrilling finale in Christchurch.
In a late twist, Black Caps debutant Ben Sears managed to take two wickets in the 55th over to give New Zealand a glimmer of hope of achieving its first Test victory over Australia on home soil in 31 years. However, Carey and captain Pat Cummins, who finished unbeaten on 32, held their nerve to smash the remaining 61 runs of the record target.
MATCH CENTER: New Zealand vs Australia, Second Test Scorecard
Quite tense, I was quite nervous watching the last few hours, Cummins said during the post-match presentation.
We keep finding ways to win. It's a pretty great team.
Career-defining': Carey takes action | 03:40
The start of day four was delayed by an hour due to weather, with Australia restarting at 4-77 after the previous evening's frantic collapse. The Kiwis needed just two wickets to expose Australia's tail, while the tourists needed another 202 runs for an unlikely victory.
New Zealand squandered an early chance to remove Marsh when the West Australian hit a wide delivery from rival captain Tim Southee straight towards point, with Rachin Ravindra laying the catch. However, the pain quickly turned to ecstasy for the Black Caps as Travis Head recklessly hit the next ball to Will Young in the points region and departed for 18.
Pain to ecstasy within two balls | 01:38
Marsh and Carey played their shots and tried their luck in a tense morning session, with several outside edges splitting the players in the slip cordon. Facing Southee in the 32nd over, Marsh's thick inside edge almost rolled back onto his stumps, with the Kiwis later wasting their first review on a non-existent outside edge against Carey.
The South Australian was awarded LBW while facing Matt Henry in the 34th over, but the decision was overturned on review after ball tracking suggested the delivery might have missed leg stump.
During the lunchtime final, New Zealand called for a re-review after spinner Glenn Phillips struck Marsh on the toe, but third umpire Michael Gough controversially ruled the bat was involved.
“Are you sure that's a bat?” – Marsh is lucky? | 01:43
Marsh reached his half-century in 64 deliveries, while Carey, later named player of the match, raced towards fifty in just 60 balls, with both passing the minor milestone late in the morning session.
The runs continued to flow after the lunch break, with the deficit falling into double figures after Marsh's lofted pull shot narrowly avoided deep square leg.
However, Black Caps debutant Sears knocked over Marsh and Mitchell Starc in successive deliveries to turn the momentum back in New Zealand's favour. Sears trapped Marsh on the pads with an inswinging yorker for 80, his highest score in the fourth innings of Tests, before Starc clipped a regular catch towards mid-wicket and went for a golden duck.
The intensity increased as Cummins joined Carey in the middle, with the Australian skipper guiding Sear's hat-trick delivery through the slip cordon for a streaky boundary. The duo continued to attack the target, with a leaping Phillips failing to grab a half chance at gully in the 59th over.
New Zealand's frustration grew as Carey raced through mid-wicket and Cummins hit a straight strike to the ground. Sears bombarded his rival captain with a slew of bouncers, but Cummins was up to the task.
The winning moment came when Cummins hit a wide delivery through point, meaning Carey was two runs short of his second Test century.
“I was happy about that,” Carey laughed.
I didn't want to go on strike again.
Cummins later confessed: I had no idea he was at 98.
Highest scores by Test wicketkeepers in successful chases
149* Adam Gilchrist (AUS) vs PAK in Hobart, 1999
98* Alex Carey (AUS) vs New Zealand in Christchurch, 2024
89* Rishabh Pant (IND) vs AUS in Brisbane, 2021
81 Niroshan Dickwella (SL) vs ZIM in Colombo, 2017
75 Jos Buttler (ENG) vs PAK in Manchester, 2020
Australia then move up to second spot on the World Test Championship ladder, while New Zealand have yet to beat their trans-Tasman rivals in a home Test since 1993.
It ended up being a great Test match, said Southee, who was playing his 100th Test match, at the post-match press conference.
When you play against the number 1 in the world, all you have to do is go the extra mile.
Black Caps seamer Matt Henry was named player of the series at 3.70pm for his 17 wickets.
|
