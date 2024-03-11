'Drunk Hooligans': America's Cricket Fear

Cricket in England is associated with balmy, sunny afternoons in the village green and the sound of leather on willow, but in the US there are fears that it could lead to drunken 'urination' fans and other acts of 'hooliganism'.
The game is “increasingly popular” in the US, The Times said, with plans for new stadiums in several states. But not everyone is happy about the prospect. 'Cricket? Like in England? Why?' asked one skeptic on Facebook.
Major League cricket begins
South Asian communities in America have long wanted to bring professional cricket to the U.S., said Tom Melville, author of “A History of Cricket in America,” but with about 2% of the population, they have struggled to catch on.
Eventually, a professional league was formed, using a converted baseball stadium in Dallas. This “reenergized the South Asian community across the country,” Melville told The Times.
The six-team Major League Cricket (MLC) competition began last year, the US is co-hosting this year's T20 Cricket World Cup and the sport is expected to participate again in the 2028 Olympics, held in Los Angeles will be held.
Flying balls
Plans for large cricket stadiums are meeting fierce resistance. When New York City proposed that Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx house a temporary 34,000-seat World Cup cricket stadium, a state representative opposed it, saying, “No. NO. In all caps, underlined, bold, italics. No. ” A stadium was found on Long Island.
In Sacramento, plans for a smaller cricket field were not well received by resident Jennifer Chawla, who launched a petition. She explained her visions of damaged cars and injured residents The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that “this is a fly ball hit by a bat.” The ground continued anyway.
Cricket in Britain is not immune to bad behaviour. At Headingley in Leeds in 2022, “scenes of beer-fuelled drama erupted in the stands”, the reported Daily email, with fans “apparently fighting with security personnel.” And if you look through the history books, “it seems that 'gentleman' behavior was quite scarce,” he said Glasgow Live. In the Scottish town in the 19th century, “depending on the results of the matches, fights would break out between gangs of decorated criminals known as 'keelies'”.
A 'real gentleman's sport'
There is also strong opposition to plans for future stadiums. At a town hall meeting in Oswego, Illinois, Dawn DeRosa, who lives near the site of a proposed 25,000-seat stadium, said “strangers would walk through our yards, urinate in our pond and throw up in our flower beds.” The times.
Tara McDade is unhappy about plans for a cricket stadium near her home in Northern Virginia. Speaking to the WSJ, she admitted she doesn't know much about the sport: “You're swinging at a ball, I believe,” she said. But after a town hall meeting, she “panicked a little” because “it's being shoved down our throats.”
Sanjay Govil, a tech entrepreneur who owns MLC side Washington Freedom, assured those involved that the game “is not one of these events where people get rowdy and start bashing each other,” according to the WSJ. Instead, it is a 'real gentleman's sport', where 'mass hooliganism' is absolutely 'non-existent'.