MVB shoots Buckeyes in straight sets





Cooper Robinson to one for the Buckeyes, who had one ace and 18 service errors. The No. 4 UCLA men's volleyball team (16-4) hit .429 in a straight set victory against No. 8 Ohio State (15-5) in a Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge match played Sunday night at Pauley Pavilion, presented by Wescom. The scores were 25-23, 25-16, 25-20. It was the eighth time this season that the Bruins produced an offensive percentage of at least .400. UCLA fired seven aces in the match, three throughto one for the Buckeyes, who had one ace and 18 service errors. Ethan Champlin led the way for UCLA with 10 kills on a .444 hitting percentage. Sean McQuiggan added seven kills on eight swings for a mark of .875. Robinson added six kills to his three aces and joined Champlin on the All-Challenge Team. Matthew Aziz added a team-best five digs. Andrew Rowan put the Bruins at a plus .350 percentage for the eleventh time this season. Ohio State jumped out to a 4-7 lead to start set one. A series of service errors left UCLA down 9-12. An ace of Merrick McHenry narrowed the deficit to 11-12. A Buckeye service error was followed by an attack error, tying the score at 13-all. McQuiggan's kill pushed UCLA ahead 14-13. Consecutive murders continue Grant Sloane and McHenry made it 17-15. The Buckeyes fought back to tie the score at 18 and 19-all. Champlin's cross court spike tied the score at 20. Kills by McQuiggan and Robinson put UCLA up 22-21. A Bruin service error and a Buckeye block made it 22-23. Two Buckeyes errors, one from the service line and one on the attack, put UCLA back on top 24-23. Champlin closed the set with an ace from the cushion for 25-23. It was the 108th of his career. The Bruins took an early lead in set two, leading 10-6 after an ace from Robinson. A kill from Champlin and an ace from Sloane made it 14-8. Sloane's swing put UCLA ahead 16-10. McHenry's block solo, his 47th career, increased the margin to 18-11. McQuiggan added a spike for a 22-13 lead. Champlin rolled up his sleeves for 24-15 and an OSU service error ended the set at 25-16. The Bruins hit .579 for the frame. UCLA fell behind early in set three before rallying to tie the score at 6-all after a McQuiggan/Rowan block. Robinson's kill made it 8-6. OSU narrowed the deficit to 10-9, but followed with a service error and McHenry/Robinson added a block for 12-9. McQuiggan's swing put UCLA up 15-12. After the Buckeyes narrowed the margin to 16-14, an OSU service error was followed by kills from Away David and Champlin. Another Champlin kill brought the margin to 23-18. McQuiggan added another attack winner for 24-20 and an OSU attack error ended the set. 2024 All-Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge team

UCLA Ethan Champlin winger

UCLA Cooper Robinson winger

USC Dillon Klein, outside hitter

USC Wesley Smith, middle blocker

Penn State Toby Ezeonu, middle blocker

Penn State John Kerr, opposite

Ohio State's Shane Wetzel opposite

Ohio State Jacob Pasteur, outside hitter Challenge records: UCLA 2-0, USC 1-1, Ohio State 1-1, Penn State 0-2.

