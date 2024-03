Times Group's Cricbuzz will roll out a new cricket channel in partnership with the Dubai-based company

Based in the United Arab Emirates eVisionthe media and entertainment arm of the telecom conglomerate e&has a strategic partnership with Times internetowned cricket platform screambuzz to introduce Cricbuzz TV. What it's all about: According to media reports, this new channel is intended to showcase major global cricket competitions and events. Through this partnership, fans can expect enhanced live cricket coverage on platforms such as eLife, Switch TV And Starzplay all year round and offers a more immersive cricket viewing experience. e&, also known as Emirates Telecommunications Group Company, operates as a multinational telecom operator based in the UAE. its media arm, eVision, is the largest content aggregator in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan. See also: DoT announces mega spectrum auction: Bands worth 96,317 Cr to go under Hammer In addition to exclusively broadcasting top-level global cricket matches and tournaments, Cricbuzz TV will offer a range of exclusive and original programs curated by Cricbuzz. Olivier Bramly, CEO of eVision, said this partnership will deliver exceptional sports entertainment to its audience. He further highlighted eVisions' commitment to cricket in the Middle East, with existing channels such as CricLife, and highlighted the potential of Cricbuzz TV to further enhance the cricket viewing experience in the region. As part of its broadcast commitments, eVision will continue to exclusively host ICC tournaments on its CricLife MAX channels until 2027. Meanwhile, Cricbuzz TV is gearing up to kick-start its coverage with the upcoming Pakistan Super League matches. While you're at home Dependency is becoming a mammoth in the field of cricket broadcasting after acquiring Disney starTimes Group has focused on broadcasting cricket matches outside India after acquiring the rights to broadcast Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) matches in places like North America and South East Asia. Read next: Gautam Adani meets Qualcomm CEO and discusses future tech prospects

