Virginia Men's Tennis | No. 3 Virginia Downs No. 15 Duke, 6-1





DURHAM, NC The No. 3 Virginia men's tennis team (12-4, 4-0 ACC) defeated No. 15 Duke (11-7, 3-2 ACC) 6-1 on Sunday (March 10) at Ambler Tennis Stadium in Durham, NC Virginia won the doubles point and took the first four singles matches to jump out to a 5-0 lead. Freshman Dylan Dietrich won the decisive point for the Cavaliers. Duke opened the match with a 6-4 victory on the top doubles court. Virginia tied the score with a 7-5 win from Dietrich and senior Alex Kiefer at three. Seniors Chris Rodesch and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won a tiebreaker 7-3 to win their match at two and secure the point for the Cavaliers. In singles, Rodesch and Schulenburg scored outright wins on courts two and four, putting UVA ahead 3-0. It took another 50 minutes for Dietrich to win a tiebreak 7-5 to take his second set and win his match against Andrew Zhang at three to clinch victory. Minutes after Dietrich claimed victory, sophomore Ms. Dahlberg added a fifth point with a three-set victory on court six. Dahlberg bounced back from a 6-1 defeat in his opening set against Faris Khan with 6-3, 6-2 wins in sets two and three. Duke won a three-set match on the top court to score a point. Kiefer came back from a break in his final set against Alexander Visser on court five to win 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4 to close out the action. MATCH NOTES This was the second meeting of the year between the teams. UVA topped Duke 4-1 in the round of 16 of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships

Virginia has won its last eight meetings with the Blue Devils

Three of Virginia's four ACC wins have come against top-25 teams

Virginia has won 45 consecutive conference games. Their last ACC loss was to Wake Forest on March 17, 2019

Virginia hasn't lost an outdoor game since falling to USC in the Round of 16 of the 2021 NCAA Championship (5/17/21) ON THE HORIZON The Cavaliers return home next weekend to host Louisville on Friday, March 15 at 3:00 PM and Notre Dame on Sunday, March 17 at 1:00 PM

#3 Virginia 6, #15 Duke 1

Singles competition #47 Garrett Johns (DU) def. #38 Inaki Montes (UVA) 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 #9 Chris Rodesch (UVA) def. #66 Pedro Rodenas (DU) 6-3, 6-2 #61 Dylan Dietrich (UVA) def. Andrew Zhang (DU) 7-5, 7-6 (5) #72 Jeffrey von der Schu (UVA) def. Connor Krug (DU) 6-4, 6-3 Alexander Kiefer (UVA) def. Alexander Visser (DU) 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4 Mans Dahlberg (UVA) def. Faris Khan (DU) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 Doubles competition Garrett Johns/Pedro Rodenas (DU) def. #19 Inaki Montes/James Hopper (UVA) 6-4 #24 Chris Rodesch/Jeffrey von der Schu (UVA) def. #21 Michael Heller/Andrew Zhang (DU) 7-6 (3) Dylan Dietrich/Alexander Kiefer (UVA) def. Faris Khan/Teddy Truwit (DU) 7-5 Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (2,4,3,6,1,5)

