Sports
Five reasons why Edina became state high school hockey champions
The tradition of success for Edina's boys hockey state tournaments can be seen as a line from the comic book villain Thanos: “I am inevitable.” Sorry, big guy, but here on earth it takes more than a colorful glove and a snap of the fingers to win a state title. The state of hockey requires more efforts.
Here are five examples of what made Edina/Edina East's 14th hockey title a reality.
These are the final steps
For the better part of two periods, second-seeded Chanhassen (25-6) battled Edina (26-4-1). Starting when senior Tyler Smith converted a puck shot from Ben Curtis for the game's opening goal at the 10:10 mark of period two, the Storm kept up the pressure and outscored Edina 14-5 for the period. But the Storm scored just one goal despite dominating the second period. Chanhassen's only sin was leaving a (figuratively) bruised and bloodied Edina with a wrist.
“What you really hope as a coach is that if we can come out of this period only being down by one after a push like they had, then we can regroup and try to move forward,” Hornets coach Curt Giles said. “Then it's just one shot.”
“This group of kids we had this year,” Giles said, “was the easiest group we've ever had to get ready to play a hockey game. They had a desire, and we could tell they wanted to win. [on Saturday] very, very bad.”
Veteran leadership
Giles, who just completed his 25th season behind the Edina bench, knows the control of a game is in the hands of his young men. The Hornets have made repeated appearances this season after losing 2-1 to Minnetonka in the 2022-23 title game.
This season's playoffs showcased Edina's composure when trailing. Benilde-St. Margaret's led 1-0 entering the third period of the Section 6 semifinals. And Wayzata took a 1-0 lead into period two.
Panic against Chanhassen? No sir.
Edina senior forward Jackson Nevers, a finalist for the Mr. Hockey Award winner and a veteran of last season's championship game loss, said, “We didn't go down without a fight.”
Bertram sees beach balls
Edina senior goaltender Joey Bertram may have taken away some of the bragging rights his father has had for years. Matt Bertram was the goaltender who helped Edina win the 1988 state title; he made 14 saves in the 5-3 championship win over Hill-Murray.
Saturday night it was Joey's turn to shine. He made 33 saves and allowed just one goal en route to a state championship with the Hornets. It's awesome, Joey said, sharing this state championship experience with his father.
“He always had that against me with the state championship,” Joey said. 'And now I understand. There with him.'
In the final few minutes of the match, Bertram continued to make saves and prevented the Storm from equalizing despite a series of chances. A reporter at the post-game press conference asked him about those moments and said it was like he was seeing the puck as a beach ball.
“You're just out there, and that's why you play there,” Bertram said. “So I was just there enjoying it. I saw it well. So that definitely made it a lot easier.”
Coach Curt Giles' follow-up comment drew a lot of laughter.
“I'm glad he saw it as a beach ball because to me it looked like a peanut,” Giles said.
Line adjustments
Not long before the sectional playoffs, Giles made necessary adjustments to his forward line combinations. On the top line, wing Mason West and center Jackson Nevers switched positions. Giles felt West could cover the required ground in the middle and gave Nevers a little more freedom to get up and down the ice.
John Warpinski, who effectively did the dirty work, found a home on the second line with Freddie Schneider and John Halvorson.
Making their own breaks
Grand Rapids coach Grant Clafton said after his team lost 5-2 to Edina in Friday's semifinals: “That's a tough team with speed. They know how to capitalize on your mistakes and they work for what they get. you cannot bear.” away from them.”
|
