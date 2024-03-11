Izaac Quek loses table tennis match but wins respect for sportsmanship at Singapore Smash

SINGAPORE Izaac Quek may have lost his first-round men's singles match at the Singapore Smash on March 11, but he won the respect of his opponent and the appreciative crowd at the OCBC Arena.

The Singaporean, 17, was two games back to one and trailing 2-6 in the fourth match when Egypt's Omar Assar's return skipped the edge of the table. The referee awarded the point to Izaac, who immediately spoke up and the point was overturned.

World number 22 Assar then defeated 55th-ranked Izaac 3-1 (3-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-4).

Assar, 32, told The Straits Times: I saw it was in, the referee missed it, but Izaac called it immediately.

Legends like Timo Boll and Vladimir Samsonov are also known for their sportsmanship, and it is impressive that a young player like Izaac also has this quality.

While disappointed not to be able to repeat his stunning run to the round of 16 in singles in 2023, Izaac said: We both saw it and I didn't think twice about giving him the point. It was absolutely the right thing to do.

I started the match very well. He couldn't really keep the ball short, so he started pushing it long, and then he changed things up quite a bit during the game and I couldn't keep up with him.

He is tall (1.96 m) so it is difficult to beat him at wide angles because he can reach both sides very well and his blocking is really good.

I wasn't very patient today and made a lot of unforced errors.

His focus now is on the mixed doubles, where he and Zhou Jingyi are in the round of 16.

In other matches, Singapore's Clarence Chew, Ser Lin Qian and Zhou all lost to higher-ranked opponents.

Chew took a match from Boll before the German great won 3-1 (11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-5). Ser lost 11-7, 9-11, 11-8, 13-11 to South Korean Suh Hyo-won, whose compatriot Zion defeated Lee Zhou 11-3, 11-6, 9-11, 11-9 .

There was some joy among the home fans as Josh Chua and Lucas Tan defeated Mexican Marcos Madrid and Ecuadorian Alberto Mino 3-1 (11-9, 7-11, 11-3, 11-4) in a battle between two unranked players. men's doubles pairs.

Chua and Tan will next face South Korea's world number 2, Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon, in the last 16.

Chua, 22, said: We started playing together from 2022 even though there are many different combinations within the national team.

We have pretty good chemistry and managed to beat a Chinese duo (Niu Guankai and Quan Kaiyuan) at a WTT (World Table Tennis) Feeder event in Bulgaria in 2022.

In preparation for this match, we have studied their singles and doubles matches and observed during our warm-up where they usually place their shots, and we are happy to play well in front of the home crowd.

Tan, 24, added: We wanted to win one match here and we did it. Against the number 2 in the world we are the underdogs who will try to put up a good fight.

We will try to be ready for the service and reception and limit the number of unforced errors.

Meanwhile, most of China's superstars, including defending women's singles champion and world No. 1 Sun Yingsha, world No. 4 Wang Yidi and men's world No. 2 Wang Chuqin, have cleared the first hurdle of the US$1.5 million tournament ( 2 million dollars).