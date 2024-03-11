Coyotes and Jacks meet in the semifinals





The game Fourth-seeded South Dakota will meet top-seeded South Dakota State in the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament on Monday afternoon at 12:30 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network with play-by-play by Alex Heinert, color by Isis Young and sideline reporting by Emily Proud. Fans can also watch the game on the Coyote Sports Network with Jerry Palleschi on KVHT 106.3 in Yankton/Vermillion or by using the Varsity Network app. The fan info Join USD fans, friends and alumni for a pre- and post-game social in the Coyote hospitality room in Midco Ballroom A of the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The hospitality room opens two hours before and one hour after each match. There is a bar available where light snacks are available. Please note that all bars in both the Convention Center and PREMIER Center only accept credit card purchases. As the players arrive at the tournament as part of the Coyote Walk, approximately 90 minutes before the game, cheer on the team outside the hospitality room by creating a tunnel through the Convention Center hallway. The PREMIER Center also has a clear bag policy. Only small personal handbags measuring 10.5 x 15.5 cm or smaller are allowed in the hall. Guests may also bring a 1-gallon clear zipper bag or a clear stadium bag no larger than 12 x 12 x 6 inches. A full overview of the PREMIER Center bag policy is available. here. The Coyotes South Dakota (21-11, 9-7) is making its 10th appearance in the Summit League Tournament semifinals in the past 10 seasons. The Coyotes are 23-7 all-time in the Summit League tournament and are seeking the program's 10th appearance in the championship game on Tuesday. The Coyotes have used a nine-woman rotation this season, headlined by a two-time All-Summit first team guard Grace Larkins . She is one of four players in the country averaging more than 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game. She scored a season-high 29 points on Sunday. Sophomore forward Carley Duffney joined her in double figures in the quarterfinals with 13 points. The Jackrabbits South Dakota State (25-5) has won 19 straight this season for the fifth-longest active winning streak in the country. The Jackrabbits remained undefeated in Summit League play. The Jackets are led by Summit League Player of the Year Brooklyn Meyer's 16.9 points per game. All-Summit pick Paige Meyer is adding 15 points per game, while Madison Mathiowetz has been on a tear since the last meeting with South Dakota, averaging 16 points over the eight-game span. The series South Dakota State leads the all-time series 65-35. These two teams met eight times in Sioux Falls, with the Jacks holding a 5-3 lead. South Dakota has won the two most recent meetings at the Denny, in 2020 and 2022. Next one A win on Monday advances the Coyotes to the Summit League Championship game scheduled for Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

