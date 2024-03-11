2024 NFL Free Agency and Trade Roundup: Fantasy Football Impact of the Biggest Offseason Moves

The NFL news cycle is in full swing with free agency and trade news coming fast and furious. What does it mean for fantasy football in 2024? Matt Harmon will break down the top signings, deals and speculation to help you sort through it all.

Titans surprise by landing Tony Pollard

Pollard joins Tyjae Spears in the backfield as the Titans look to replace franchise legend Derrick Henry. I admit I'm surprised by this.

Spears was expected to be at the top of fantasy football's breakout list next season, but Tennessee was likely planning on adding some sort of supporting piece all along. At first glance, Pollard's skillset seems to me to be a bit more overlapping with Spears than complementary. That makes this a difficult split in the backfield to parse. I would be suspicious of anyone speaking with much conviction about the results of this rotation here in March or really, anytime before training camp starts.

Pollard told me last month that he didn't feel like his old self again until around Week 11 of last season, when he was working back from injury in the 2022 playoffs. Spears was a fireball of electricity as a rookie. I can be confident that both will be excellent and explosive options this season. The fact that they are playing together in an offense where we have existing questions makes me feel like we should be ready for a potentially effective but mysterious committee.

Bears, in the midst of an offensive makeover, add DAndre Swift

Swift wouldn't have been my guess coming off the board for the first time in this free agency market. The fact that the deal was reported as quickly as it was tells us that this is a… terribly specific and targeted relocation of Chicago's front office. Swift's deal is slightly better than the deal Miles Sanders got from Carolina in free agency last year, both in terms of annual salary and guarantees (reportedly $15.3 million).

Running back was a need for the Bears and Swift adds a dimension to their room that they didn't have before. He is an explosive runner with some excellent moments in the Eagles zone-heavy run scheme. There are also some untapped skills in passing games that Philadelphia didn't seem to mine given their offensive structure. Holdovers Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson are NFL-caliber role players, but neither is a clear starter. I expected them to get involved with Swift to some extent, but for Swift to be the contender to connect the team. The name of the game is stacking talent on the roster around future No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Swift is the first and probably not the last step in their attempt to do just that.

The Sanders 2023 story offers a cautionary tale both against using contract terms as a big argument in favor of a running back in fantasy and against the dangers of projecting former Eagles backs outside of that ecosystem. Hell will fall somewhere in the usually murky mid-round waters in fantasy drafts this season and it's someone I don't think I'll have a strong stance on.

The compensation language in Wilson's contract allowed him to agree to an ultra-cheap deal as a free agent and still recoup the balance of the $39 million Denver owes him this season. That made him the perfect addition to any team that needed a legitimate option to compete with, and who would most likely end up replacing a young incumbent underachiever. The Steelers fit the bill perfectly. Considering what they're paying him, this is an innocuous move on Pittsburgh's part, even if ideally you'd like them to aim for a higher ceiling at quarterback.

Some of Wilson's 2023 raw stats look solid, but they fail the test when you open the hood and observe the overly simplistic nature of its command. Joe Dolan makes a great comparison with some comments about Carson Wentz after his one-year Colts tenure.

I know Russell Wilson was “better” in 2023 than he was in 2022, but the eye test told me something was missing… his “recovery” from disaster looked like Carson Wentz's 2021 in Indy after his implosion in Philly. The stats were objectively solid, the game wasn't good enough. And boy… pic.twitter.com/0p6WvCb7OP Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) March 4, 2024

That said, I think Wilson can give you acceptable starting-level quarterback play. That's an uninspiring ceiling, but more than you could say for what the Steelers have gotten from Kenny Pickett over the past two seasons. New Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will have to adjust his offense a bit because Wilson has never operated well over the middle of the field. But the deep-play action drop concepts under center are the guardrails Wilson needs at this stage of his career.

Overall, I expect the Steelers to be a tough offense with Wilson under center trying to win on the margins. So not much different than what they've wanted to be in recent years, but at least they'll have a mature NFL plan with Smith replacing Matt Canada's offense in high school. Both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren will have plenty of rush, with the latter in particular benefiting from Wilson's quick trigger check-down pass over the past two seasons (18.6% of his throws in the league in 2023). In the receiver room, George Pickens fits the profile of the ball-winning linear X receiver that Wilson has favored in the final chapter of his career. Pickens would be in a position to dominate Wilson's targets if the Diontae Johnson trade rumors materialize.

Of course, all of this assumes Wilson is the Week 1 starter, let alone the starter of all 17 games for Pittsburgh this season. Based on the film he's released over the last two seasons, don't believe for a second that either is a guarantee.

Jerry Jeudy gets a fresh start with Browns

I've been much lower than the general consensus on Jeudy as a route runner and as an overall player for quite some time now. However, I like this move for Cleveland, which rightly believed that wide receivers were needed. The Browns have shown a genuine willingness to be creative to acquire top position talent, acquiring large amounts of distressed assets in each of the last three seasons. It's not a perfect room, but they've now assembled a trio of Jeudy, Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore for two fifth-round picks, a sixth-round pick and a return from the second to the third round. Considering what other teams pay for this position, it's not bad.

Jeudy needed a change of scenery, but don't listen to anyone who tells you his disappointing start to his career is purely the result of a dysfunctional offense in Denver. He is not the consistent scorer he thought he would come out of school and is extremely fickle as an individual player. Hopefully he can build new momentum between the slot and flanker positions with Moore in the Browns vertical play-action-passage game.

As a rule, I don't like investing in offenses with big quarterback questions that also look like they could become a target. We could go there in Cleveland, where Jeudy and Moore are fighting for looks behind Cooper and David Njoku. The fact that I still have major questions about Jeudy's ability to consistently capitalize on his talent only lends more credence to the blur.

I haven't been willing to cover Jeudy in fantasy football the past two seasons and I doubt that will change with his move to Cleveland.

Jaguars should be a no-go at WR after adding Gabe Davis

My evaluation of Davis as a player has never changed throughout his four-year career, even as the fantasy football industry has gone through a rollercoaster of emotions because of the way they perceive him. to be a true No. 2 wide receiver who you give significant volume to. However, he brings value as an X-receiver downfield who can discover during scramble drills. As long as you have other viable high-volume players, Davis can fill a role in a passing game.

The Jaguars needed a vertical X receiver, and at $13 million per year, Davis isn't an offensive overpayment in today's wide receiver market. He shouldn't focus on superior players like Christian Kirk or Evan Engram. Frankly, his signing alone shouldn't stop the Jaguars from adding more wide receiver help, especially since this move signals a departure from Calvin Ridley.

Davis doesn't look like someone who should be one of the top fantasy picks this summer. And from Jacksonville's sense, the team continues to round up limited-use role players to fill out an overall average number of pass catchers around Trevor Lawrence.

A predictable move in the dance between a disgruntled franchise tag player and their team. Maybe nothing will come of this request, but Higgins quietly playing on the franchise tag when he and his agent know with certainty that there are many other teams willing to pay him to a long-term extension always felt like a pipe dream.

The way I understand this situation is that the Bengals have no hope of retaining Higgins long-term, but have structured their salary plans specifically to keep him around in 2024. Higgins doesn't have much leverage in the situation to change those goals unless he's willing to sit out a season, which I'll believe when I see it. However, this is the mechanism by which Higgins can put public pressure on the Bengals and send the signal to other teams to make an offer too good to refuse. I always assumed Cincinnati would be willing to listen to those suggestions and move Higgins, even though in an ideal world they would prefer him this year.

If I had to bet on it right now, I'd say it's 70/30 that Higgins will play for the Bengals this season. Despite the siren song of a promotion to a true No. 1 wide receiver role elsewhere, Higgins' best spot for pure production is likely in Cincinnati.

For starters, there aren't many places where Higgins would be paired with a better quarterback than Joe Burrow. I doubt a trade for Higgins is in the plans for the Chiefs or Bills, not to mention the Bengals would be hanging up the phone on their top conference rivals in less than 15 seconds. I also think there should still be open questions about whether Higgins can be a legitimate No. 1 wideout or if he's an elite No. 2 at the top.

If I'm planning some realistic landing spots, the Panthers and Titans would be at the top of my list. Then there are less likely, but non-rullable spots like the Jaguars, Texans and Lions. All three of these landing spots would have their own pros and cons if projecting Higgins for 2024 alone.

This situation deserves monitoring. My guess is we'll either get an urgent trade resolution in the next week or a frustrated Higgins will report to training camp sometime after losing a stare-down with a front office that has been through these battles before.

More reactions will follow as soon as the news becomes known…