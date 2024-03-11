Melone's double OT goal sends Hanover boys hockey to the D4 state finals

BOURNE On Feb. 7, the Hanover High boys hockey team suffered a convincing shutout loss to Scituate at Hobomock Arena in Pembroke. The Hawks' record stood at a modest 9-8 after that, and while there was plenty of young talent on the roster, there was also a compelling argument that Hanover was at least a season away from a true playoff threat. .

Standing in the parking lot after that game, Hawks coach Jon Abban acknowledged that his team's offense was “sporadic.” But he also sounded optimistic, saying he thought the Hawks were at least “heading in the right direction.”

He was right.

And now Hanover heads to TD Garden for the Division 4 state championship game on Sunday.

The Hawks, who found their feet throughout the regular season, didn't exactly make things easy for themselves in Sunday's semifinal against No. 10 Stoneham (11-12-1) at Joe Gallo Ice Arena, throwing away a 3-0. They built up a 0 lead with a dominant first period. But sophomore Cam Melone, who had started the early charge, scored less than a minute into the second overtime period, giving Hanover a 4-3 victory.

More:Marshfield girls hockey advances to Final 4: South Shore top performers in MIAA tournament

“It was kind of hairy there,” Abban said. “We started fast, but (Stoneham is) a great club. We knew it was going to be a battle. They weren't going to give up. Hats off to them; they fought until the last second.

“Our team, we've been coming together over the last probably three weeks. We've really pulled it together. We'll go next Sunday and give it a try. I'm proud of the kids. They didn't give up.”

The sixth-seeded Hawks (15-9) will face No. 5 Dover-Sherborn (20-4) in the Division 4 title game. Hanover is aiming for its third state title in five years and its fifth since 2016. All of those were in Division 3.

Oddly enough, like clockwork, Hanover has made the state finals every other season since losing to Shrewsbury in 2014. The Hawks were champions in 2016 (beat Algonquin), 2018 (beat Shrewsbury), 2020 (co-champions with Longmeadow due to the pandemic ) and 2022 (beat Marblehead).

“Every two years we want to make it a tradition and go back to the Garden,” Abban said. “I think the even numbers work for us.”

Melone's OT winner, with both teams skating 3-on-3 in the second eight-minute OT, came after he took down a Stoneham player at the top of the right circle at the Stoneham end. He dove in and buried a wristband over the glove of Spartan goalkeeper Jacob Utter.

“I saw my opportunity when the kid (Stoneham) went to the middle,” Melone said. “I took advantage of that. I poked it and went in on a breakaway and finished the job.”

The goal came moments after Melone missed a golden opportunity, with a few Stoneham players splitting up and a 1-on-1 battle with Utter ensuing. His pinpoint backhand sailed over the crossbar.

“Yes, the puck was in my feet,” he said. 'I was messing around. I knew I would miss that. I usually don't miss it twice, so I had to bury the second one.'

“He has that extra equipment,” Abban said of Melone, who has scored 12 goals for his team this season. “He's a guy you can play in double or triple shifts and he's still looking for more ice time. He has such young legs.'

Hannover has a lot of young legs. Melone came into this game leading the team in goals and points, and he put the Hawks up 1–0 just 1:52 into the first period on a turnover. Sophomore Henry Phillips made a rush at 4:40 to make it 2-0, and freshman Joe Galvin also converted on a left rush at 10:10, firing one over Utter's glove.

Phillips' ten goals rank second on the team and Galvin has contributed six goals. In fact, of Hanover's seven top scorers, only one (Bill Radzik) is a senior. Perhaps it wasn't too surprising that with all that young talent, it would take Hannover well into the regular season to get on the right track.

“There are always some growing pains (with young players) as a coach,” Abban said. “I just knew that if we gave them the right guidance, things would work out for them.”

It looked like Hanover's youth brigade would make it into the final, but Stoneham fought back. Jack Sullivan got the Spartans on the board in the second period, and Mike Taranto struck twice in the third to tie the knot.

On the bench in Hannover, the children just shrugged their shoulders.

“I never had any doubt that we would finish that game,” Melone said. “Our goalkeeper, Thomas Perkins, stood on his head. He was unbelievable. I knew we were going to get the job done.”

Speaking of Perkins, he called the sight of Melone hoarding the winner “surreal,” saying, “I came to these games growing up. I've always seen (former Hanover teams) go to the Garden. youth.”

At times this winter it looked like Hanover would break the seasonal pattern and miss the Garden trip. But the Hawks have figured it out.

“We really came together as a group,” Perkins said. “We had a good win against North Attleboro (the week after the Scituate loss) and that got things going. We realized that we could do damage in the playoffs, that we weren't just a first- or second round. we come together, we can do dangerous things. I'm so proud of the boys.”