Sports
Melone's double OT goal sends Hanover boys hockey to the D4 state finals
BOURNE On Feb. 7, the Hanover High boys hockey team suffered a convincing shutout loss to Scituate at Hobomock Arena in Pembroke. The Hawks' record stood at a modest 9-8 after that, and while there was plenty of young talent on the roster, there was also a compelling argument that Hanover was at least a season away from a true playoff threat. .
Standing in the parking lot after that game, Hawks coach Jon Abban acknowledged that his team's offense was “sporadic.” But he also sounded optimistic, saying he thought the Hawks were at least “heading in the right direction.”
He was right.
And now Hanover heads to TD Garden for the Division 4 state championship game on Sunday.
The Hawks, who found their feet throughout the regular season, didn't exactly make things easy for themselves in Sunday's semifinal against No. 10 Stoneham (11-12-1) at Joe Gallo Ice Arena, throwing away a 3-0. They built up a 0 lead with a dominant first period. But sophomore Cam Melone, who had started the early charge, scored less than a minute into the second overtime period, giving Hanover a 4-3 victory.
More:Marshfield girls hockey advances to Final 4: South Shore top performers in MIAA tournament
“It was kind of hairy there,” Abban said. “We started fast, but (Stoneham is) a great club. We knew it was going to be a battle. They weren't going to give up. Hats off to them; they fought until the last second.
“Our team, we've been coming together over the last probably three weeks. We've really pulled it together. We'll go next Sunday and give it a try. I'm proud of the kids. They didn't give up.”
The sixth-seeded Hawks (15-9) will face No. 5 Dover-Sherborn (20-4) in the Division 4 title game. Hanover is aiming for its third state title in five years and its fifth since 2016. All of those were in Division 3.
Oddly enough, like clockwork, Hanover has made the state finals every other season since losing to Shrewsbury in 2014. The Hawks were champions in 2016 (beat Algonquin), 2018 (beat Shrewsbury), 2020 (co-champions with Longmeadow due to the pandemic ) and 2022 (beat Marblehead).
“Every two years we want to make it a tradition and go back to the Garden,” Abban said. “I think the even numbers work for us.”
Melone's OT winner, with both teams skating 3-on-3 in the second eight-minute OT, came after he took down a Stoneham player at the top of the right circle at the Stoneham end. He dove in and buried a wristband over the glove of Spartan goalkeeper Jacob Utter.
“I saw my opportunity when the kid (Stoneham) went to the middle,” Melone said. “I took advantage of that. I poked it and went in on a breakaway and finished the job.”
The goal came moments after Melone missed a golden opportunity, with a few Stoneham players splitting up and a 1-on-1 battle with Utter ensuing. His pinpoint backhand sailed over the crossbar.
“Yes, the puck was in my feet,” he said. 'I was messing around. I knew I would miss that. I usually don't miss it twice, so I had to bury the second one.'
“He has that extra equipment,” Abban said of Melone, who has scored 12 goals for his team this season. “He's a guy you can play in double or triple shifts and he's still looking for more ice time. He has such young legs.'
Hannover has a lot of young legs. Melone came into this game leading the team in goals and points, and he put the Hawks up 1–0 just 1:52 into the first period on a turnover. Sophomore Henry Phillips made a rush at 4:40 to make it 2-0, and freshman Joe Galvin also converted on a left rush at 10:10, firing one over Utter's glove.
Phillips' ten goals rank second on the team and Galvin has contributed six goals. In fact, of Hanover's seven top scorers, only one (Bill Radzik) is a senior. Perhaps it wasn't too surprising that with all that young talent, it would take Hannover well into the regular season to get on the right track.
“There are always some growing pains (with young players) as a coach,” Abban said. “I just knew that if we gave them the right guidance, things would work out for them.”
It looked like Hanover's youth brigade would make it into the final, but Stoneham fought back. Jack Sullivan got the Spartans on the board in the second period, and Mike Taranto struck twice in the third to tie the knot.
On the bench in Hannover, the children just shrugged their shoulders.
“I never had any doubt that we would finish that game,” Melone said. “Our goalkeeper, Thomas Perkins, stood on his head. He was unbelievable. I knew we were going to get the job done.”
Speaking of Perkins, he called the sight of Melone hoarding the winner “surreal,” saying, “I came to these games growing up. I've always seen (former Hanover teams) go to the Garden. youth.”
At times this winter it looked like Hanover would break the seasonal pattern and miss the Garden trip. But the Hawks have figured it out.
“We really came together as a group,” Perkins said. “We had a good win against North Attleboro (the week after the Scituate loss) and that got things going. We realized that we could do damage in the playoffs, that we weren't just a first- or second round. we come together, we can do dangerous things. I'm so proud of the boys.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.patriotledger.com/story/sports/high-school/ice-hockey/2024/03/10/melones-double-ot-goal-sends-hanover-high-boys-hockey-to-miaa-division-4-state-final/72805124007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Melone's double OT goal sends Hanover boys hockey to the D4 state finals
- The Hottest Denim Trends for Men: How to Update Your Casual Wardrobe
- Startup Moldova Summit 2024 highlights Moldova’s innovation and entrepreneurship
- Berlin International Film Festival recognition for the University of Exeter programme
- Some people turn to weight loss drugs to prepare for a healthier pregnancy
- Cabinet of newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif takes oath
- Biden criticizes Trump over Social Security and Medicare
- Vande Bharat extended service to be flagged off by PM Modi on March 12
- Boris Johnson's chances of return assessed in TV series
- Oppenheimers Photo Finish We break down Hollywood's biggest night
- From humble roots to the hottest tennis players
- Emma Stone donned a see-through dress for the 2024 Oscars after-party