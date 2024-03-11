Bucknell University





LEWISBURG, Pa. Bucknell Wrestling Dylan Chappell was named Bison of the Week on Monday for his second appearance at the EIWA championships on Friday and Saturday. Chappell won three straight matches, including some big upsets, to earn his spot in the finals and punch his ticket to the NCAA Championships for the second year in a row. It is Chappell's second time in his career to earn Bison of the Week, as he received the award after a similar performance at last year's EIWA Championships. The native of Cranberry Township, Pa. has now finished second in the EIWA in consecutive seasons and has achieved this feat in two different weight classes: 149 in 2023 and 141 this season. Chappell is one of only three Bisons to finish EIWA runner-up twice, joining Joe Stolfi (2015 and 2016) and Zach Hartman (2019 and 2020). Chappell and Hartman are the only two Bison to compete in two different weight classes. Chappell placed seventh out of 17 141-pound wrestlers at this year's EIWA Championships, hosted by Bucknell at Sojka Pavilion. To reach the finals, he defeated tenth-seeded Logan Brown of Army by a 4-2 decision in the round of 16, second-seeded Vince Cornella of Cornell 4-1 in a sudden victory in the quarterfinals, and the if third placed Malyke. Hines of Lehigh 8-7 in the semifinal tiebreaker. Defeating Hines in the semifinals guaranteed Chappell's automatic qualification for the 2024 NCAA Championships. Cornella was ranked 12th in the nation by Intermat, and Hines ranked 17th. Hines had previously defeated Chappell by technical fall of 21-6 in February. Chappell's run came to an end in the finals, when he was defeated by top-seeded and 13th-seeded Josh Koderhandt of Navy. Chappell is now 6-2 in two trips to the EIWA Championships. In 2023, he was seeded fifth and upset fourth-seeded Trae McDaniel (Army) in the quarterfinals and top-seeded Doug Zapf (Penn) in the semifinals. He lost in the championship finals to four-time NCAA champion Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell. What makes Chappell's postseason runs all the more impressive are the weight class changes he has made throughout his career. He wrestled at 133 pounds during his first season in Lewisburg in 2021-2022, then spent most of 2022-2023 at 141 before moving up to 149 in February and finishing the season at that spot. This season, Chappell opened the campaign at 149 and dropped to 141 in January. Chappell enters the 2024 NCAA Championships, held in Kansas City, Monday, March 21-13, with a record of 20-9. He is 65-26 over his career. He was one of six Bisons to earn a spot on the EIWA podium this weekend. Dorian Crosby (285) joined Chappell for second. Four earned automatic qualification to the NCAA Championships. The NCAA brackets and seeding will be revealed on Wednesday, March 13 at 8 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bucknellbison.com/news/2024/3/11/wrestlings-chappell-named-bison-of-the-week-following-eiwa-tournament-run The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos