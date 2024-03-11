Culture of discrimination and bullying exposed at Cricket Scotland

Cricket Scotland is under fresh pressure after a damning new report revealed serious concerns about the organization's culture and attitude towards women.

An investigation by McKinney HR found that there was a toxic environment within the organization and that there was “a high level of prejudice against female staff and players”.

It also said sexism is “very evident” within sport in Scotland, stating that “outdated attitudes and behaviors towards women in the game are still widespread, especially at club level”.

The investigation into the conduct of senior male staff and their behavior towards women was carried out at the same time as Cricket Scotland was being investigated over allegations of widespread racism.

It was concluded that:

A long tradition of cricket being a man's game, and outdated attitudes and behaviors towards women in the game are still widespread, especially at club level.

Evidence suggesting that women have been treated differently than their male counterparts over the years and that women's specific needs are often ignored or not taken into account

A period prior to the Changing the Boundaries report being released, during which individuals in senior leadership positions were outwardly discriminatory towards women and exhibited bullying behaviour. The evidence shows that staff and players have lost confidence in CS's senior leadership, including the board, during this period.

Trudy Lindblade, the organization's new boss, has apologized and promised to make major changes.

She told STV News that the report is a “damning indictment of the way Cricket Scotland was able to accept this behavior and allow it to continue for some time”.

Lindblade said: “It was very difficult to read because it says things that should never happen to anyone in their employment, and for it to happen at Cricket Scotland – a sport we love – to have it through to have it come and see it there in black and white it was very difficult to read at the time.

“There is a lot we can do to change. However, it will take time and it is very important to know that we cannot change our attitude overnight. We have a new strategy that we will be releasing in the coming weeks and that strategy will have a key focus on the women's and girls' game.

“But we can't do that alone. We need to make sure that we take everyone involved in that journey with us, so we will talk to the women's team, we will talk to the wider game and we will make sure that there is an action plan that sits alongside that strategy to hold us accountable committed to what we are going to deliver, to ensure that we can improve the game for women in our sport.

“Such behavior is not acceptable in any organization and I apologize to anyone affected by what happened at Cricket Scotland before 2022.

“But change has taken place. Those senior leaders and those people are no longer with the organization, so we are now on a journey to ensure that we get to a point where we can have trust and transparency, and people working within our organization who are as passionate as I am . the game.”

After being found to be institutionally racist only two years ago, Monday's report shows that rebuilding trust in Cricket Scotland is an ongoing process.

In July 2022, Cricket Scotland's entire board resigned on the eve of the publication of a damning independent report outlining hundreds of cases of institutional racism within the organisation.

An independent investigation by Plan4Sport – entitled Changing The Boundaries – concluded that Cricket Scotland's governance and leadership practices were institutionally racist, and followed a consultation process that found 448 separate examples of racism and discrimination within Scottish cricket.

“There's a lot going on at Cricket Scotland,” Lindblade said. “We have the Changing the Boundaries report and this also played a role, but what I did discover is a group of people and a staff team who are very passionate about what they do and really want to see the success of this sport.

“There's a lot to do. It's certainly not the way I thought I would start my job at Cricket Scotland as any CEO who comes into a new role wants to come in and look at that strategy and be able to drive it from the start, but I haven't done. I haven't had the chance to do that yet and I'm really looking forward to it.”

