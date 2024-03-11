Sports
Indian Wells Tennis Garden offers a unique player and fan experience
Indian Wells Tennis Garden has a different atmosphere. Tennis professionals and fans alike know it.
Maybe it's the expansive practice courts and close proximity between fans and players. Perhaps it is the ultimate tennis experience without the confines of a big city. Perhaps it's the variety of amenities on site for players and fans alike. No matter, the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden has carved out a place among elite tennis experiences. The tournament has been named both the ATP Tour Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year for nine years in a row, as determined by player votes, and is the most attended non-major tennis event annually. Players and fans alike flock to what the tournament likes to call tennis paradise. .
We have something very special, says Philippe Dore, head of marketing of the tournament. It's all part of tennis paradise. When people drive here, they're on the highway, they take the exit and they ask, where am I going? Then they arrive. It's magical.
While some elements don't change much from year to year, the 20 practice courts open to fans don't need much adjustment. Dore says they always strive for something new. For 2024, that includes a brand new food provider in Sodexo Live!, which brought on local restaurant partners and expanded capabilities across the site, a digital investment to redo the website and app and create a player app, a return of radio earphones, updates to the player area and new LED video boards at the back of the two largest competition fields.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Every year this is something we think about, says Dore. On the one hand it is good, on the other hand it puts pressure on us to improve for everyone. We don't want to be a lifelong bucket list, we want the tournament to be an annual bucket list.
The numbers back it up. In 2023, the tournament attracted more than 440,000 fans, including a daily record of 61,000. In 2024, the tournament is on track to eclipse more than 450,000 fans.
Dore says they try to keep things moving, even with the little things, from revamping food menus to light shows and fireworks. What a big part of success comes down to, however, is the feeling. The atmosphere of Indian Wells Tennis Garden is a relaxed atmosphere, a festival atmosphere full of tennis, food and shopping.
Along with nine championship courts, Dore aims to create a mix of shopping and additional entertainment, including a musical stage that brought beloved tennis players Bryan Brothers and John McEnroe live to fans and featured an appearance by REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin.
It's just crazy outside during cocktail hour, Dore says. The restaurants are full.
But all the extras don't mean much without the proximity of the top players, punctuated by the 20 practice courts. With seating for 2,700 fans around the courts, all training can take place on site, giving fans the chance to see the biggest names in the sport. It helps that the BNP Paribas Open attracts almost all the top players.
Our players don't have to go outside to practice, so it's a good atmosphere for them, Dore says. They come early and even if they lose, they don't leave. They are at ease here. We love that.
Dore says some fans will be able to experience the world's greatest players in a more intimate setting than any competitive field they might play on. As the tournament progresses, even the competition fields are filled with player training.
When fans turn to matches, they have nine competition courts at their disposal, including Stadium 1, the second largest tennis stadium in the world with a capacity of 16,100.
For those not watching tennis in Stadium 1, the other eight courts will showcase a mix of singles and doubles from both the ATP and WTA. The tournament is also known to attract singles players to doubles, largely due to the staggered competition calendar and the fact that it is relatively early in the tennis season.
Dore says the addition of the LED displays on the field is intended to add entertainment value for fans. During play, the screen displays the sponsors – it resembles the traditional vinyl background on television, but the production team can animate a mix of videos during player walk-outs and player changes. The LED signs come to life and that's good for the fans, says Dore. You match the competition with a show.
The upgrades to the dining experience are aimed at offering something for everyone, especially as tournament research shows the average fan attends three days and stays on site all day. Unlike tournaments in big cities where restaurants draw people away from the campsite, Indian Wells has created a mix of fine dining, local restaurants and concessions to give someone the opportunity to stay at the campsite for multiple days and eat multiple meals, without having to repeat in the same restaurant.
That is also the goal with shopping. We try to make sure there is something for everyone, says Dore. The tournament collaborates with Fila, but also has its own tent with a wide variety of brands, including some that are new to the tennis world or less well known. Tennis Warehouse is on site with performance equipment and is using Practice Court 15 as a demo court so fans can try out racquets and shoes. For our fans who love tennis, it's full every day, which is nice, says Dore.
Each element is an attempt to accentuate the atmosphere of the tennis paradise.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/timnewcomb/2024/03/11/indian-wells-tennis-garden-offers-distinct-player-and-fan-experience/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 8 Must-See Bollywood Sports Movies for an Inspiring Experience
- Indian Wells Tennis Garden offers a unique player and fan experience
- Empowering women in technology: Innovations in AI and cybersecurity
- Former MP Lee Anderson has failed in Reform UK
- Pressed for space, solar farms get creative
- Medora Musical Preview 2024
- Style Watch: Stefon Diggs' best looks at Fashion Week – PAUSE Online
- Is it National White Day? Why is Google dedicating this doodle?
- Today in History: March 11, Massive Earthquake and Tsunami in Japan Kill Nearly 20,000 | News agency
- Greece-Türkiye political dialogue: commitment to build on the existing positive atmosphere
- Hollywood stars wear red pins to call for ceasefire in Gaza
- Five tips on offense from the first week of spring football