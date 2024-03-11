Weekly Kickoff: Boston College has secured the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament. Their Playoff journey begins Saturday.





With their victory over the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday night, the Boston College Eagles men's hockey team essentially secured the No. 1 overall seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Both CHN And PlayoffStatus.com Pairwise Probability Matrices give BC a better than 99% chance of becoming top dog when the NCAA tournament officially begins at the end of the month, before the Hockey East tournament even starts this week. BC has been dominant down the stretch, finishing the regular season on a nine-game winning streak and with a 15-2 record since the new year began. Despite losing Gabe Perreault and Will Vote to injury over the last handful of games, BC still took care of business and pulled off some tough games against #18 UNH and #15 UMass. Perreault should hopefully be back for tournaments soon, and they will need him as it's win or go home from now on against even tougher competition. Boston College will need to win three straight games to claim their first Hockey East championship since 2012. They will then need to win four more games in a row to claim their first national championship since 2012. The Eagles are the favorites to win both, with Vegas giving them a 1-in-5 chance of taking home the program's sixth national title in April. No one has even touched their regular season success this season, but the playoffs are a different animal, and a blind match like they had against BU in the first round of the Beanpot could crush their hopes in one night to drill. That said, this team is not inexperienced when it comes to winning big games. Despite being led by a bunch of freshmen, BC players actually have a lot of experience to carry over from their gold medal win earlier this year at World Juniors. Cutter Gauthier, Will Smith, Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault all played crucial roles in that tournament, demonstrating their ability to appear in big matches and play well against very tough competition. They have also appeared in many big games during the regular season, taking down No. 1 BU, beating defending champion Quinnipiac on their top night and staying very close to No. 2 Denver in one of their first games of the season. They already have the talent and experience to make a very serious run at a national championship this season, all they need to do now is string together a handful of wins. The Eagles begin their playoff journey on Saturday, March 16 with the Hockey East quarterfinals, which will be their final game of the season at Conte Forum.

