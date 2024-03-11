UH divers will compete in NCAA Zone E Meet





FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. Five University of Hawaii divers will attempt to qualify for the national championships when they compete in the NCAA Zone E Championships this week in Flagstaff, Ariz. The competition takes place Monday through Wednesday at the Northern Arizona University Aquatic and Tennis Complex, with the top finishers earning a spot in the NCAA Championships March 27-30 in Indianapolis. UHs Isabelle Lombardi And Isabella Plantz competing in the 1 meter and 3 meter women's events and Elma Lund will compete in the women's platform event. Juan González And Mackaby Pennington will compete in all three men's events. Lombardi and Plantz will represent the Rainbow Wahine among 56 competitors in the women's 1-meter event on Monday, while Gonzalez and Pennington will start their week among 30 divers in the 3-meter event. The women's 3 meter and men's platform events are scheduled for Tuesday, with competition concluding on Wednesday with Lund competing in the women's platform and Gonzalez and Pennington competing in the men's 1 meter. The top five female and top four male divers from each event are eligible to compete in the NCAA Championships. Additional alternates in each event in each zone are eligible based on the number of student-athletes from that zone who finished in the top 16. in that case, during the contested or completed NCAA Championships of the previous year. On the women's side, there are eight NCAA qualifying spots available in the 1 meter and 3 meter and nine for platform. For the men, there are six spots on the 1 meter, five on the 3 meter and seven for platform. UH divers won the titles at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Diving Championships, held Feb. 12-14 in Mission Viejo, California. Gonzalez won the men's 3-meter and platform titles and Pennington claimed the 1-meter crown. Lund won the women's 3 meters and platform and Lombardi won the 1 meter. #GoBows

