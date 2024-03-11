



26 Guide to Cutting Height for a Cricket Square is just a guide to cutting height throughout the cricket year, with some small explanations for each season, which will help you determine your final cutting height. I will break down the heights by season as below. Spring – 15-22 mm Before the first match, gradually reduce from winter hoc to spring hoc.

This reach will help the plant thicken and dry out the square prior to the first matches, in and around rolling for the season

Aim to be 12-15mm at the start of the first game In season square 12-18 mm / Wicket 5-12 mm The number of wickets has increased over the years, but the final number of wickets depends on grass density, location, level of cricket and possible size and surface level

Always wrap the clippings, regardless of the time of year

In preparation for renovations, lower the HOC as low as possible without scalping the surface, usually around 4/6mm. This gives the seed a chance to come through and makes top dressing much easier. Renovations – Aftercare 30-40mm First mowing after renovation within a range of 30-40 mm, returning to the winter hockey below over a number of mowings, often started with a rotary mower

Make sure the blade/cylinder is sharp to avoid tearing the new blade

Do not remove more than one-third of the leaf per cut Winter- 18-22 mm Mow often with a cylinder mower if growth requires this, 10-12 months per year

This range allows for good airflow around the base of the plant, but also helps with plant density

The Outfield Outfield 12-20mm in summer and 20-30mm in winter based on dual sport venues and even higher in rugby. I believe there will be some variations in this Cricket Square cutting height guide, but as a basic guide it is a good starting point, but the local knowledge of the on-site groundskeeper cannot be beaten. Brian on behalf of the TurfCareBlog.com community If you need more guidance, check out my annual guide to cricket square maintenance eBook – https://turfcareblog.com/annual-guide-to-the-maintenance-of-cricket-squares/ for more information on cutting the square, see this blog from the GMA – https://resources.thegma.org.uk/cricket/cricket-mowing-square#:~:text=During%20the%20playing%20season%2C%20mowingen%20the%20frequency%20of%20mowing.

