Way too early college football picks for 2024 | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumors





Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Penn State at WVU, August 31 Penn State has taken a back seat to both Michigan and Ohio State within the Big Ten in recent years. Still, finishing 10-3 last season gave the Nittany Lions a Top-25 finish. As PSU looks to compete in an expanded Big Ten in 2024, it will face a tough road test in Week 1, traveling to West Virginia. After two straight seasons under .500, the Mountaineers went 9-4 last season, including a 5-1 record at home. WVU gets 70 percent of recurring production back from last season, per SP+, and it looks like it will be built up in 2024. It wouldn't be too surprising to see The Mountaineers cause a disruption here. Alabama at Wisconsin, September 14 During a normal college football season, this game wouldn't move the needle much. But 2024 will be far from normal without Nick Saban roaming the Alabama sidelines. While Kalen DeBoer will replace a legend in 2024, the Tide will also make an unusual non-conference road trip to Wisconsin in Week 3. Alabama has hit the road to play a non-conference opponent only four times over the past 15 years. Most recently, the Tide barely beat Texas and USF in 2022 and 2023, respectively. DeBoer inherits a Tide team that returns just 44 percent of last season's production. Wisconsin should improve offensively with the addition of transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Second-year head coach Luke Fickell would like to make some noise by pulling off an upset here. In 2018, the then Group of Five UCF had a large audience attempt at back and forth planning with the Florida Gators. At the time, Florida didn't see the benefit of scheduling a home-and-home series against a non-Power Five opponent. Three years later, cooler heads prevailed (and Knights athletic director Danny White left for Tennessee) and the schools will play twice in Gainesville and once at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Florida is still in rebuilding mode entering Billy Napier's third year. Losing at home to a less decorated in-state opponent early in the season could set Napier's place on fire. Mid Major vs. Power Conference games with upset potential Clemson vs. App State, September 7 Look, I'm not ready to say this will definitely happen, but 2024 is a very big year for Dabo Swinney and Clemson. The Tigers want to return to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and be a contender in the ACC again. App State is no stranger to scaring some schools. The Mountaineers have narrowly lost to UNC the past two years, losing 63-61 in 2022 and falling 40-34 in double overtime last season. After a 9-4 campaign and ranking 33rd in returning production, I see App State keeping this one close to the Tigers. JMU at North Carolina, September 21 We saw the Tar Heels take on a Sun Belt opponent early this year (see App Status above). Although the Dukes, who finished 11-2 last season, will have a new head coach in Bob Chesney, I like James Madison to play well on the road early in the season. It certainly feels like the Tar Heels are going to pull off an upset here soon in September.

