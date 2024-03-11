Sports
Portsmouth and BVS boys hockey deliver upsets in the D-II semifinals
PROVIDENCE Disruptions are reserved for March tournaments.
The boys' hockey teams from Portsmouth High School and Blackstone Valley Prep School did not perform better despite being the fifth and third place teams. They skate and play with the best in Division II.
The Patriots earned their title spot by toppling Ponaganset 4-1, and BVP followed with a 5-2 win over No. 2 Nariho on Sunday at Providence College's Schneider Arena.
Effort, said Portsmouth goalkeeper Jonathan Cabral. We left everything out there and I think we played this game and that's why we won.
Portsmouth's Shane Temple scored the game winner with 4:45 left in the third before the Patriots scored twice late. Blackstone Valley held off a furious second period for the Gulls and never trailed again.
Portsmouth and BVS will play for the D-II title at Schneider Arena on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Cabral stone walls Ponaganset
Cabral managed two of his 23 stops, a glove and pad save, with 6:17 left in the third period as the Chieftains turned up the pressure.
Nearly two minutes into the game-saving sequence, Temple scored the game winner.
The junior, who scored five goals in the rubber match against West Warwick in the quarter-finals, started from start to finish before moving into the middle for a backhander. Temple found the short side high against the league favorites for Portsmouth's second upset of the tournament.
“I was gassed and about to change,” Temple said. And then I got a lucky jump that came straight towards me. The whole game they thought I was going to shoot right away when I came over, so I kind of faked a shot and then came back in.
People thought [Cabral] wouldn't be as good as a third-year goalie. But he really stepped up and he's the reason we're here.
Related:Force and Tillinghast play hero; Burrillville and Hendricken hockey to state championship
Ponaganset defeated Portsmouth 4-1, 5-4 in a match earlier this season, but the third match was for the Patriots. The Chieftains made it 1-0 midway through the first period when Garret Scott Riley found Nelson in the slot for a redirect. Just five minutes later, Portsmouth's Steven Madden scored unassisted from the point to equalize.
After a scoreless second period in which a stick stop by Cabral disallowed a certain goal, the final ten minutes of regulation provided a series of highlights as Ponaganset goalie Albert Boisvert and Cabral traded saves.
He kept us in this, Portsmouth coach Gregory Cunningham said of Cabral. Without him it would have been an uneventful ride home.
Connor Rogers scored an empty-netter with 31.8 seconds left and Temple scored again after the faceoff.
It feels great, Temple said of the win. A five [seed] beating the number 1; it's a bit crazy.
Blackstone earns title bid in year one
The Blackstone Valley Cooperative of St. Raphael, Providence Country Day, North Providence, Johnston and North Smithfield started the season with lofty goals in its first winter.
Win the D-II Championship.
The first was achieved thanks to the back of their second goalkeeper, Jacob Faria. Blackstone started the season with five goaltenders on the roster and let the group figure it out. Faria took over the reins at the position late in the year and has BV playing its best hockey.
We regrouped, had a team meeting and had solid practices running into the RMT [quarterfinal] series and we're on a roll right now, Blackstone coach Chris Librizzi said. It's huge.
Faria made the save of the evening on a penalty from Ethan Travis, the Gulls' top scorer. Faria didn't bite the fake on the left and closed in the bottom right to protect a 3-2 BV lead in the third period.
Two minutes later, Tim Cedergren put Blackstone ahead, 4-2, to ice the match. But it wasn't just Faria making goal-saving plays. Leading 2-0 late in the first period, Travis circled the Blackstone net for a wraparound attempt, but it was denied by Nolan Lambert. Lambert, fully extended, slid from outside the crease onto his stomach and closed the gap for a stick save.
Caden Rudek fired an unlikely goal from the left circle before the stop for a 2-0 lead.
Gianluca Albanese grabbed a rebound from the crease to take a 3-0 lead a minute into the second period. Jaxon Boyes scored the empty goal for the 5-2 finish.
“We just knew we had to keep our foot on the gas and keep going,” Faria said of the third period.
On X:@ByJacobRousseau
|
