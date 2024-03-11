WINCHESTER For a game played with a small ball and small paddles, Concern Hotlines' annual Full Contact Ping-Pong Tournament promises a lot of energy and a big impact.

The event, taking place March 16 from noon to 6 p.m. at Escutcheon Brewing Company, 142 W. Commercial St., Winchester, is in its fifth year. And while much of the format will remain the same, Rusty Holland, executive director of Concern Hotline, says some twists will make it feel fresh.

For starters, this year's fast-paced tournament will be held over St. Patrick's Day weekend.

We spoke to the people at the brewery and they thought this would be good exposure. It's a busy weekend there, Holland said.

The timing also offers the opportunity to be creative when it comes to pleasing spectators. The Billy Sous food truck will sell St. Patricks Day/Concern Hotline themed foods made for the event, such as corned beef nachos and specialty sandwiches. Coat of arms serves beer and drinks. Winchester Pipes and Drums plans to provide the tournament with some bagpipe tunes later in the day.

Thirty-two players will compete in the round robin-style, double-elimination tournament. For the first time, the four best players are seeded. At the end of the day, the top four winners will be recognized.

The tournament welcomes players of all levels. Some ping pong fanatics, such as 2023 champion Travis Nesserodt and 2022 champion Daniel Soares, will compete for a top spot again this year. However, there are always surprises, Holland said. That's one of the reasons why spectators like to sit behind the huge glass window in the brewing room to watch, cheer and cajole the matches.

Attendance at the tournament is free for spectators, who play a key role in the success of the event.

We depend on people coming out and having fun, Holland said.

The tournament raises money for Concern Hotline's training programs and marketing to increase awareness of the nonprofit organization. Concern Hotline, based in Winchester, operates a toll-free, 24/7 suicide prevention, crisis intervention and referral hotline serving the northern Shenandoah Valley.

The majority of the money raised Saturday will come from goodwill donations, according to Holland. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and some draws as well.

Last year, $7,000 was raised. These funds enabled Concern Hotline to provide free training to more than 200 volunteers across four different levels of the organizational structure. We never charge for training,” Holland said. “We think the best way to get our message across is to offer it for free.”

This year's tournament is sponsored by Procter and Gamble. Berry Hill Logistics, Reading Landscapes, Phelps Funeral Home and Just Tech Solutions have also stepped up to support the event.

For the Netherlands, the tournament is “the only day where I can talk to each other and really have fun.

If you want to cheer on players, eat some good food and enjoy a drink, turn up on Saturday between 12pm and 6pm. Player spots for the tournament were filling up quickly, but you can still join the waiting list.

More information about the Concern Hotline can be found at carehotline.org.

If you are in crisis, you can reach a hotline volunteer by calling:

540-667-0145 (Winchester, Frederick County, Clarke County)

540-459-4742 (Shenandoah County)

540-743-3733 (Page County)

540-635-4357 (Warren County)