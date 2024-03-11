Connect with us

Sports

Care hotline ready for a game of table tennis on Saturday | Winchester star

Care hotline ready for a game of table tennis on Saturday | Winchester star

 


WINCHESTER For a game played with a small ball and small paddles, Concern Hotlines' annual Full Contact Ping-Pong Tournament promises a lot of energy and a big impact.

The event, taking place March 16 from noon to 6 p.m. at Escutcheon Brewing Company, 142 W. Commercial St., Winchester, is in its fifth year. And while much of the format will remain the same, Rusty Holland, executive director of Concern Hotline, says some twists will make it feel fresh.

For starters, this year's fast-paced tournament will be held over St. Patrick's Day weekend.

We spoke to the people at the brewery and they thought this would be good exposure. It's a busy weekend there, Holland said.

The timing also offers the opportunity to be creative when it comes to pleasing spectators. The Billy Sous food truck will sell St. Patricks Day/Concern Hotline themed foods made for the event, such as corned beef nachos and specialty sandwiches. Coat of arms serves beer and drinks. Winchester Pipes and Drums plans to provide the tournament with some bagpipe tunes later in the day.

Thirty-two players will compete in the round robin-style, double-elimination tournament. For the first time, the four best players are seeded. At the end of the day, the top four winners will be recognized.

The tournament welcomes players of all levels. Some ping pong fanatics, such as 2023 champion Travis Nesserodt and 2022 champion Daniel Soares, will compete for a top spot again this year. However, there are always surprises, Holland said. That's one of the reasons why spectators like to sit behind the huge glass window in the brewing room to watch, cheer and cajole the matches.

Attendance at the tournament is free for spectators, who play a key role in the success of the event.

We depend on people coming out and having fun, Holland said.

The tournament raises money for Concern Hotline's training programs and marketing to increase awareness of the nonprofit organization. Concern Hotline, based in Winchester, operates a toll-free, 24/7 suicide prevention, crisis intervention and referral hotline serving the northern Shenandoah Valley.

The majority of the money raised Saturday will come from goodwill donations, according to Holland. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and some draws as well.

Last year, $7,000 was raised. These funds enabled Concern Hotline to provide free training to more than 200 volunteers across four different levels of the organizational structure. We never charge for training,” Holland said. “We think the best way to get our message across is to offer it for free.”

This year's tournament is sponsored by Procter and Gamble. Berry Hill Logistics, Reading Landscapes, Phelps Funeral Home and Just Tech Solutions have also stepped up to support the event.

For the Netherlands, the tournament is “the only day where I can talk to each other and really have fun.

If you want to cheer on players, eat some good food and enjoy a drink, turn up on Saturday between 12pm and 6pm. Player spots for the tournament were filling up quickly, but you can still join the waiting list.

More information about the Concern Hotline can be found at carehotline.org.

If you are in crisis, you can reach a hotline volunteer by calling:

540-667-0145 (Winchester, Frederick County, Clarke County)

540-459-4742 (Shenandoah County)

540-743-3733 (Page County)

540-635-4357 (Warren County)

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.winchesterstar.com/winchester_star/concern-hotline-ready-for-a-wee-bit-of-table-tennis-on-saturday/article_96d48c66-6969-5497-bf49-ba5c8ac8b51d.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: