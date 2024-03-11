2024 NFL free agency – Fantasy Football impact of signings and trades

The fantasy football offseason gets more exciting with NFL Free Agency. This column is designed as a one-stop shop for quick analysis of the most impactful player moves: trades and free agent signings, including those who have re-signed with their team.

ESPN Fantasy writers Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell, Liz Loza and Eric Moody offer their insights into what each move means for a player's fantasy value in 2024.

Quarterback

Gardner Minshew signs with the Las Vegas Raiders

Fantasy impact: neutral to positive

Minshew ended up with this fourth team in six years, signing a two-year deal with the Raiders worth a reported $25 million ($15 million guaranteed). He recorded just over 3,300 yards and 15 touchdowns (plus three rushing scores) on 490 passing attempts while filling in for Anthony Richardson last year. The vet averaged 13.75 fantasy points per game (QB21) through his 13 starts in 2023.

A nice bridge for a team in the midst of a rebuild, Minshew appears to be (now) in line to compete with (and likely beat) Aidan O'Connell for the starting gig in Vegas. While his talents aren't exactly elite, Minshew's experience and smarts help bolster both Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers' fantasy floors. Minshew is unlikely to top the top-25 fantasy producers at the position, but he could retain his value as a backup in super-flex leagues. –– Danger

Kirk Cousins ​​signs with the Atlanta Falcons

Fantasy impact: positive

The Falcons' offense is only going to get more interesting this offseason, as after hiring coach Raheem Morris, the team now signs Cousins, a very good if unspectacular quarterback who represents a significant upgrade over the Marcus Mariota/Desmond Ridder/ Taylor. Heinicke rotation the team had in 2022-2023.

Cousins ​​is coming off a torn Achilles tendon that poses some early-season injury risk, but he averaged 18.7 fantasy points in eight starts before getting hurt, sixth-best among quarterbacks who started at least that many. He's a borderline QB1, probably the best ranked 12th-13th at his position, but his arrival is promising for the futures of running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts. — Cockcroft

Russell Wilson signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Fantasy Impact: Neutral to positive for Wilson, negative for Pickett

The move sets up a real quarterback battle, between Wilson, whose 16.1 fantasy points per start during his two seasons in Denver ranked 18th among quarterbacks (minimum 10 starts), and Kenny Pickett, whose 10.3 points per start were in 41st place. Wilson probably wouldn't have selected a team that didn't want him to start, so he'll likely be under center in Week 1 unless he has a terrible preseason. He'll have a decent pair of receivers to throw to in Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, and could benefit from Arthur Smith's run-oriented offense, which should rely on play-action more often. Wilson still seems highly likely to be a matchup quarterback, even with a standout preseason that lands him a starting job. — Cockcroft

Running back

Gus Edwards signs with Los Angeles Chargers

Fantasy Impact: Neutral

The Gus Bus heads west for a reunion with his former OC Greg Roman in SoCal. Edwards broke every rule about TD regression, recording 13 total scores (RB4) in 2023. He's a two-down grinder with an undeniable nose for the end zone and figures that can work as the Chargers short-yardage option. His efficiency will likely take a hit without Lamar Jackson's enticing defense, but the complexion of the retooled Chargers offense should allow Edwards to maintain the fantasy value of flex. — Danger

Devin Singletary signs with the New York Giants

Fantasy Impact: Neutral

After leaving Buffalo for Houston, Singletary returns to the Northeast, this time on a three-year contract with the New York Giants. The departure of Saquon Barkley left a huge gap in the team's RB room, a void that Singletary cannot fill on his own. The Giants are expected to take a committee approach in the backfield, and Singletary suffered in the second half of the 2023 season, averaging over 14 fantasy points per game from Weeks 10 through 18. However, that's less likely with the Giants, the team's offense lacks both grit and leadership (especially compared to the Texans' offense). Consider Singletary a reliable but mediocre RB3 for fantasy purposes heading into 2024. — Disaster

Antonio Gibson signs with the New England Patriots

Fantasy Impact: Neutral

The Rise of Brian Robinson Jr. in Washington put aside thoughts that Gibson might finally unlock his full potential. Gibson's carries have steadily declined in recent seasons, though his catches have remained steady, averaging nearly three receptions per game for three straight seasons. With New England likely to move on from Ezekiel Elliott, Gibson will join Rhamondre Stevenson in the team's backfield. Gibson's pass-catching ability could be used in a third-down or change-of-pace role, which could benefit PPR enthusiasts looking for a valuable flex option late in the draft. — Danger

Josh Jacobs signs with Green Bay Packers

Fantasy Impact: Neutral

The Packers have changed their backfield. Green Bay added Jacobs and, in a surprising turn of events, released Aaron Jones, who had one year left on his contract. With AJ Dillon set to test free agency, Jacobs could (at least for now) maintain an all-encompassing role on his new team. The former Raider reached 260 touches for the fifth consecutive campaign of his career and has been a consistent fantasy producer since entering the league in 2019.

His career-best season, in which he averaged over 16 fantasy points per game, came in 2022. While Jacobs' numbers unsurprisingly dipped last year (3.5 YPC), he still posted top-20 FF stats per match (13.8). fantasy points per game). More of the same (or better) can be expected – assuming Green Bay appoints a rookie and hires Jacobs as a bridge – in 2024. — Danger

Saquon Barkley signs with the Philadelphia Eagles

Fantasy impact: positive

While injuries have been an issue for him during his six-year NFL career — he's missed 25 games in that time — Barkley has proven himself to be one of the most versatile running backs in the league when he's on the field, with an average of a fifth. best at his position 17.6 PPR fantasy points per game since entering the league. He gives the Eagles a much-needed boost and adds a dimension to the offense that has been lacking at times in 2023, especially late in the year. Since Barkley's receiving numbers suffered due to frequent injuries to Daniel Jones while in New York, he would have to bounce back in Philadelphia by teaming up with Jalen Hurts. A return or improvement to his 2022 numbers is entirely possible if he plays a similar number of games.

Consider him an 18-carries-a-game player, making Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny just a change of pace. — Cockcroft

Tony Pollard signs with the Tennessee Titans

Fantasy Impact: Neutral

He was one of the biggest disappointments in 2023, his first season as a full-time starter, when Pollard still saw 59 carries and 75 touches but totaled 62 fewer yards. That he did this behind one of the game's better offensive lines, on a team with one of the league's best passing offenses, is especially troubling. Pollard should get a chance to grab a similar amount of work, but in a less optimal environment — poor offensive line and shaky passing game — and with Tyjae Spears lurking to steal work if the problems of 2023 repeat. Fantasy executives — including this columnist — would have liked to see Spears get a shot instead, but this could quickly turn into a timeshare. — Cockcroft

D'Andre Swift signs with the Chicago Bears

Fantasy Impact: Neutral

He's an unusual addition for the award given his slow finish through 2023 — he averaged 9.9 PPR fantasy points in the second half of the season and had 66 total yards in the wild-card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Additionally, there is the presence of Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert on the roster, but Swift's deal ensures he will likely fill a three-down role. It's a downgrade on offense, with the Bears likely to draft Caleb Williams as their quarterback, making Swift a low-to-mid RB2 for fantasy (Mike Clay projects him at 1,054 total yards, 209 fewer than last season). Johnson is more of an afterthought now, after initially appearing like he could be a decent bargain candidate heading into 2024. — Cockcroft

Wide receiver

Gabe Davis signs with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Fantasy impact: Neutral to positive

The presumed replacement for big-play receiver for Calvin Ridley, Davis' average target depth of 47 feet was the second-highest in the league, and 27% of his receptions went to 20 yards last season. Some of Davis' success must be credited to Josh Allen, whose 60 receptions and 12 touchdowns on throws at least 15 yards downfield ranked fifth and second last season, although his new quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, posted a respectable 49 (11th ) and 10 (10). eighth) in that department. While Davis' fantasy value – that of a matchup-oriented WR4/5 – may not ultimately change in Jacksonville, there is is the path to carving out a bigger role than just the situational deep threat he was the past two years in Buffalo. There is now a hint more upside. — Cockcroft

Jerry Jeudy traded to the Cleveland Browns

Fantasy impact: Neutral for Jeudy, positive for Marvin Mims Jr.

The substantial takeaway here doesn't pertain to Jeudy at all. It's that his departure from Denver paves the way for fantasy darling Mims to see a huge spike in targets on his way to a future breakthrough. Mims may have upside at WR3 depending on the identity of his quarterback. Jeudy, meanwhile, should settle in as the Browns' No. 2 receiver, a role that will likely provide similar depth/matchups that appeal to fantasy rather than provide him with a true escape path. It's bad news for Elijah Moore, who scored 77 PPR fantasy points in his final nine games of 2023 but will now struggle to find consistent goals. — Cockcroft