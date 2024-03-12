Accra African Games 2023: Nigeria leads regional rankings, ranking emerges





Team Nigeria has leapfrogged hosts Ghana on the medal list of the ongoing 13th African Games

The country made a big jump in the rankings after collecting seven gold medals on Sunday, March 10

With the matches concluding on Saturday, March 23, Team Nigeria remains optimistic about adding more medals to their tally Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience in the field of sports. Accra, Ghana – On Day 4 of the ongoing Accra 2023 African Games, Team Nigeria is the leading West African country. According to the medal table shared on the tournament's official Also read BREAKING: Nigeria's Super Falcons host South Africa, date, time and venue announced Nigeria is one of more than twenty countries participating in the 2023 African Games in Accra. Photo credits: @Fentuo_, @Phatill

Source: Twitter Nigeria has won seven gold and silver medals each, as well as twelve bronze medals. Legit.ng reports that Africa's most populous country has won medals in sports such as table tennis, badminton and wrestling. View the table below: The Egyptian table tennis stars are helping to swell the laurels Meanwhile, Omar Assar regained the title he relinquished in 2019 after an energy-sapping final against Nigeria's Quadri Aruna at the 13th African Games held in Accra, Ghana. Assar played his heart out against perhaps his biggest arch rival, winning 4-3 to regain the title. Legit.ng reports that Aruna's quest for his first men's singles gold medal continues after the final loss. Furthermore, at the age of 16, Hana Goda has become the youngest player in African table tennis history to win the continent's three titles after adding the African Games laurel to her string of titles. Also read All African Games: Joy as Nigerian wrestlers shine in Ghana, winning 6 gold medals Goda, who is making her debut at the African Games, dethroned her compatriot and defending champion Dina Meshref in an explosive final at the Accra International Conference Centre. Read more African sports news: Facts about Nigeria's new Sports Minister Earlier, Legit.ng John Enoh, the new head of Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Sports Development, was put in the spotlight. The 57-year-old Cross River resident succeeded Sunday Dare as Sports Minister. Source: Legit.ng

