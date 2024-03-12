Gymnastics is at number 13 for the fourth week in a row





COLUMBIA, Mo. For the fourth week in a row, University of Missouri gymnastics is ranked No. 13 in the Road To Nationals NQS rankings. The Tigers have a program record NQS of 197,320 and are ranked among the top 10 in the country in two events. Mizzou posted its fourth straight 197 with a score of 197.375 on Sunday at the Mizzou Quad meet, while the Tigers broke the program record for most 197s in a single season with eight such scores. MU posted scores above 49.600 on bars and floor for a pair of rotation scores that are among the best in program history. The Tigers' line-up sits at number 13 in the rankings with an NQS of 49,300, after scoring above 49 at the event for the 12th consecutive time. Missouri moved up three spots in the rankings into the top 10, tying with Kentucky at No. 9 with an NQS of 49.405. The Tigers set the program record on beams with a rotation of 49.600, led by four routines of 9.9. It was the second time MU broke the bars program record this season and the fifth time the Tigers topped the 49.4 mark on the apparatus in 2024. For the first time this season, Mizzou scored above 49 as a team on beam in back-to-back games, while the Tigers maintained their No. 19 ranking on apparatus. The team's NQS at the event rose to 49.250 with a score of 49.075. The Fab Floor retained its place in the top 10 at number 8 with an NQS of 49,550. The events group has occupied a spot in the top 10 every week this season, having extended their run of performances above 49.3 to 16 meets. Mizzou posted a 49.625 last weekend for the second-best floor score in program history, while four Tigers scored 9.9 routines in the rotation. Three Tigers have event scores that rank among the top 25 in the country. Graduate student for the third week in a row Sienna Schreiber has the best NQS in the SEC with an NQS of 9,950 that ranks #5 in the country. She is in position to earn her third career WCGA Regular-Season All-American title at the event. The standout from Cumming, Georgia, is also ranked No. 18 in the nation in the all-around with an NQS of 39.535 after posting a 39.600 in the all-around on Sunday. Junior Jocelyn Moore is also in position for an All-American title, as her 9.950 NQS on floor is tied for No. 9 in the country. Moore extended her streak of 9.9 on floor to 13 meets, as she is one of only two gymnasts in the SEC to hit 9.9 seconds on apparatus in every routine this year. Senior Mara Titarsolej jumped five spots to No. 12 in the country on bars with an NQS of 9.935 thanks to winning the title on bars with a 9.950. She is positioned to earn Regular-Season All-American honors for the third consecutive season at the event. FOLLOW THE TIGERS Visit MUTigers.com for the latest information on all things Mizzou Gymnastics. You can also find the Tigers on social media by liking usFacebook(Mizzou Gymnastics) and follow usXAndInstagram(@MizzouGym).

