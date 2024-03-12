Carey stars as Australia beat New Zealand by 3 wickets in Christchurch in the second cricket Test

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey made an unbeaten 98 and shared a 140-run partnership with Mitch Marsh, who guided Australia through several hazards to a three-wicket win over New Zealand in the second Test in Christchurch, New Zealand and a 2-0 sweep of the series.

While the match played out on a relatively mild fourth day pitch throughout the day, both sides had moments where they took control. But it was Marsh's innings of 80 and Carey's steady hand that led Australia to victory.

The total of 281-7 completed the 14th highest successful fourth innings chase in Test history.

On the other hand, New Zealand narrowly missed out on its first Test win over Australia in New Zealand in 31 years. Australia's last victory came in Hobart 13 years ago.

When Marsh was out, Australia needed 59 runs with four wickets in hand and when Mitchell Starc was out the next ball, they needed 59 runs with three wickets and the match briefly turned in New Zealand's favour.

But Carey kept Australia on track and added a further 61 unbeaten runs, with captain Pat Cummins hitting a cover four for the winning runs to finish 32 not out.

Carey had struck on 97 with three runs needed and a chance to complete his century, which would have been the first century of the match. But he singled and Cummins ended the chase a few balls later.

“I was happy with that,” Carey said. I didn't want to strike again. It was a great series and this match ebbed and flowed. We had our backs against the wall this morning, they came out and put us under the pump, so it's fun to chase those runs.

Australia started the fourth day an hour late after a heavy rain at 77-4 needing 202 runs to win the match while New Zealand needed six wickets. The tension in that scenario once again demonstrated the enduring fascination of the five-day competition.

Rachin Ravindra dropped Marsh at point from the first ball of the second over of the day, bowled by Tim Southee. Marsh was 28. On reflection, that may have been the moment New Zealand lost the match.

Overnight batsman Travis Head was out the next ball, caught by Will Young at point off Southee, but Marsh's wicket was the crucial one and when it got away from New Zealand there was a change in the match.

Marsh and Carey simply tried to control the match from then on. Both reached half-centuries before lunch, Marsh from 54 balls and Carely from 60. Together they helped Australia add 97 runs from 19 overs in the morning session, at a rate of more than five runs per over.

Their innings was more impressive in context: both were under some pressure when they came to the crease. Marsh had been out for ducks in his two previous innings and Carey had scores of 31, 0 and 14 in his previous innings in the series. Both batters dug deep to find the strength to defy New Zealand's push for victory.

By lunch, Australia needed 105 runs to win with five wickets in hand and the balance of the match swung in its favor. As Marsh and Carey continued, the odds against New Zealand increased.

“I thought Mitch Marsh's intention was excellent and got us going a little bit,” Carey said. That was the message this morning. Let's go out there and play our way and if you see an opportunity, take it.

Young fast bowler Ben Sears, on his Test debut, finally broke the partnership in the first hour of the second session. New Zealand appealed lbw when the ball hit Marsh in front of the leg stump and the on-field umpire allowed the appeal.

The replay showed that the ball only hit a leg stump and that was enough to send Marsh on his way.

New Zealand had had no success with reviews in the morning when Carey overturned an lbw decision and survived an appeal for deficit.

Australia had a 94-run lead in the first innings when they made 256, after bowling out New Zealand for 162. Marnus Labuschagne made 90.

New Zealand made 372 in their second innings for a total lead of 279. That looked substantial when Australia were 34-4 and 80-5, but in the end it proved insufficient.

It ended up being a great Test match, said New Zealand captain Tim Southee. Obviously the partnership with Mitch Marsh and Alex Carey broke the back end of our attack, but it was a great little end to the day.

