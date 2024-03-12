Sports
Wabash College Football hires Jake Gilbert as coach-in-waiting
Jake Gilbert didn't want to leave Westveld as a football coach, but an opportunity arose that he couldn't refuse.
Gilbert, 47, accepted the position of assistant head coach at Wabash College on Monday. After the season, he will take over as head coach from Don Morel, who has coached Wabash since 2016. Gilbert, a Wabash alum, said he would not have been interested in any other position.
About two weeks ago, they came to me with the idea of being a defensive coordinator and guards coach, Gilbert said. Then I would take over from coach Morel when he retires at the end of the season. I love the school and what it stands for. It's a great opportunity.
Doyle:Jake Gilbert won a football title and ran for mayor. What's next? No idea.
Gilbert's father-son, coach-QB years:'A dream come true', even if it ends 1 game shy
However, it did not happen without much thought. Gilbert said he believes the coaching job in Westfield may be the best job in the state and is getting better. In 13 seasons leading the program, Gilbert compiled a 103-54 record, leading the Shamrocks to a Class 5A state championship, a 5A runner-up and two 6A state finals.
“I love those guys,” Gilbert said of the staff and program at Westfield. The staff stays, minus me, and the team brings back a lot of talent. I expect big things from the Rocks in the future.
The plan for Gilbert's replacement is already in place. Josh Miracle, Gilbert's assistant for the past 13 years, will take over for Gilbert. Miracle spent the past decade as head coach and defensive coordinator and was named winner of the Frank Broyles Award for top assistant in Indiana last season.
Josh is going to do a great job, Gilbert said. There are several guys on staff who have been with us for so long that longevity will help us move forward.
Westfield was 11-2 last season and reached the Class 6A semistate before falling to Crown Point in double overtime. Gilbert won a 5A state title in 2016 before leading the Shamrocks to the 6A state finals in 2020 and 21, losing to Center Grove both years.
Jake has built one of the best high school programs in the state, Westfield athletic director Andy Tebbe said. What he accomplished on the field is only surpassed by what he accomplished in our building and in the community. He has helped build a culture that permeates all of our students and employees, as well as the city of Westfield. Jake will always be a rock and we are excited to see him excel in his new role at Wabash College.
Gilbert, a 1998 Wabash graduate, ran for mayor of Westfield last year. He previously was an assistant at Wabash from 2006 to 2011. That stint came between high school coaching jobs at North Montgomery (2000-2005) and Westfield. Gilbert said he enjoys the role of builder, which he believes will help him in his new role.
I'm grateful to be able to coach Morel on this idea, Gilbert said. Most places don't want to have two types of CEOs, but Coach Morel has so much humility that he wants what's best for the program, which is stability. It's a selfless move. I never took any other offers, but I had a feeling this would be a great situation. I feel compelled to serve the school that has given me many of the skills I have been able to use in my life.
Miracle, who also coached the Westfield boys and girls track teams for the past 12 seasons, played football at Hobart and Wabash.
Hiring a new football coach is likely one of the toughest tasks an athletic director must take on, Tebbe said. But in this case, recommending Josh Miracle to lead the Rocks was a very easy decision. We have known for several years that we would have the next head coach of Westfield football in our stable when that time came.
Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.
