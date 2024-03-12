



CAA Men's Lacrosse Weekly Awards March 11

RICHMOND, Va. (March 11, 2024) The CAA has announced the weekly men's lacrosse awards for the week of March 4-10. Stony Brook graduate forward Nick Dupuis was named CAA Offensive Player of the Week, and Delaware graduate defenseman Tate Wasson earned CAA Defensive Player of the Week honors. In addition, Delaware freshman John McCurry received his second CAA Rookie of the Week award this spring. OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Nick Dupuis, Stony Brook

Graduated | Attack | Alexandria, Va. / St. Stephens and St. Agnes School

Dupuis recorded 12 points on eight assists and four goals to lead the Stony Brook offense in two games last week. On Saturday, the graduate forward scored a career-high nine points, dished out five assists and scored a season-best four goals despite suffering an overtime setback against Providence. Earlier this week, Dupuis helped the Seawolves to a neutral-site win over Dartmouth, recording three assists. Dupuis has at least three points in every game this season and has scored five or more times. Additionally, he ranks first in the NCAA with 4.14 assists per game. DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Tate Wasson, Delaware

Graduated | Defense | Palmyra, Pa. / Palmyra Central Secondary School

Wasson led the nation's third-ranked scoring defense to a 16-7 opening victory over Monmouth on Saturday. The graduate defenseman recorded a season-high three caused turnovers with two ground balls in the win. After building an 8-5 lead at halftime, the Blue Hens held their own in the second half, allowing just two goals in the final 30 minutes. This was the third time they held an opponent to under 10 goals this spring. Wasson has committed at least one turnover in three straight games. Rookie of the week

John McCurry, Delaware

Freshman | Attack | Wall NJ / Wall HS

McCurry had his best game yet on Saturday, leading Delaware to a conference win over Monmouth by a season and five goals. Eight of his ten shots were on target in the match. The freshman scored a hat trick in the first half before scoring twice in the fourth quarter. McCurry added three ground balls in the attempt. WINNERS OF THE 2024 CAA MEN'S LACROSSE WEEKLY PRIZE

Offensive player of the week

February 5: Rory Jones, Hofstra

12th of February: Mike Robinson, Delaware

February 19: Nick DeMaio, Towson

February 26: Bryce Ford, Fairfield

4th of March: Nick DeMaio, Towson

11 March: Nick Dupuis, Stony Brook Defensive Player of the Week

February 5: Jamison MacLachlan, Stony Brook

12th of February: Tommy Heller, Monmouth

February 19: Luke Downs, Towson

February 26: Luke Downs, Towson

4th of March: Drew McGill, Drexel

11 March: Tate Wasson, Delaware Rookie of the week

February 5: Justin Bonacci, Stony Brook

12th of February: Justin Bonacci, Stony Brook

February 19: John McCurry, Delaware

February 26: Gavin Kelly, Drexel

4th of March: Brendan Dundas, Monmouth

11 March: John McCurry, Delaware Follow #CAALaxFacebook,TweetAndInstagramfor up-to-date information and more information about CAA member institutions and their teams.

