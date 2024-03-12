Alex Carey shines against New Zealand, but who flopped?





Australia secured a dramatic three-wicket win over New Zealand, chasing 279 to take out the second Test and series. Here's how the players rated: Alex Carey9

Despite a poor trot with the bat, Carey played with flair and enterprise in the second innings, guiding Australia to victory with an unbeaten 98 in what could be a career-defining knock. He also claimed 10 catches to equal Adam Gilchrist's Australian record, although he dropped one dive before first slip. Pat Cummins8

The captain dragged Australia back to the Test on day three with four wickets in another strong bowling event as New Zealand threatened to pull away. He also made 23 and an unbeaten 32, Australia's third top score in the second innings.

Josh Hazlewood8

Claimed 5-31 in the first innings and put Australia in the box seat on the first day after Cummins won the toss and bowled on a green delivery. Hazlewood was Australia's most consistent bowler in the series. Marnus Labuschagne8

Made an important 90 in the first innings to keep Australia together. It should give him renewed confidence after a long string of outs. Alex Carey finished 98 not out. Credit: AP Mitch Marsh7

After successive ducks, Marsh's luck turned with a dropped catch from the seventh ball of day four. He continued to play in his bold, attacking style and made 80 in a free-flowing partnership from Carey. They added 140, a record sixth wicket partnership for Australia against New Zealand. Nathan Lyon6

The conditions were not as helpful as the turn and bounce he got in Wellington, but after bowling just two overs in the first innings, Lyon claimed 3-49 in the second, giving Australia a manageable total to chase.

