Updated national rankings for Wisconsin hockey teams





The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team heads into the NCAA Tournament with some ground gains over No. 1 State Ohio. The Badgers men's hockey team, meanwhile, fell to its lowest point in the national rankings since October after falling out of the Big Ten tournament in the first round. The women's hockey team defeated the Buckeyes on Saturday to win the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff championship, and the result put Wisconsin in first place on Monday. USCHO.com rankings.











The Badgers were still ranked No. 2 behind No. 1 Ohio State, but they topped six ballots ahead of the Buckeyes '14. Ohio State was also the top seed when the NCAA Tournament bracket was announced Sunday due to a lead over Wisconsin in the PairWise Rankings. The Buckeyes won the comparison against the Badgers due to a better head-to-head record (3-2), a higher NCAA Percentage Index and a better record against regular opponents. People also read… Wisconsin (33-5) will play the winner of a first-round game in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaBahn Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m. St. Lawrence and Penn State will play in LaBahn on Thursday at 7 p.m. to determine the Badgers' opponent. The Badgers men's hockey team dropped four spots to ninth in the USCHO rankings after losing a three-game series to Ohio State in the Big Ten quarterfinals. That's the team's lowest ranking since entering the top 20 at No. 14 on Oct. 23. Ohio State won Games 1 and 3 against Wisconsin in the series at the Kohl Center, with Friday's victory being the first for a seventh seed in the Big Ten Tournament. The Badgers, who have lost three of their last five games at the Kohl Center after starting 12-2-2 there, will enter the NCAA tournament as an at-large team when the bracket is announced March 24. Their place in the PairWise Rankings fell from sixth place a week ago to ninth place. USCHO.com Women's Division I rankings, March 11, 2024 Rank Team (first place votes) File Points Last 1 State of Ohio (14) 32-4-0 294 1 2 Wisconsin (6) 33-5-0 286 2 3 Colgate 31-6-1 260 4 4 Clarkson 32-4-2 240 3 5 Minnesota 27-9-2 217 5 6 Cornell 24-7-1 201 6 7 St. Laurens 27-10-0 182 7 8 Minnesota Duluth 20-13-4 160 8 9 Connecticut 25-7-5 128 10 10 Quinnipiac 25-11-1 125 9 11 St. Cloud State 17-17-2 102 11 12 Princeton 14-12-6 66 12 13 Northeast 11/25/3 59 13 14 Penn State 12-22-3 50 15 15 Jale 16-15-1 27 14 Others receiving votes: Boston College 2, Stonehill 1. USCHO.com Men's Division I rankings, March 11, 2024 Rank Team (first place votes) File Points Last 1 Boston College (50) 28-5-1 1000 1 2 Boston University 24-8-2 948 2 3 Denver 24-9-3 859 4 4 State of Michigan 22-9-3 832 6 5 North Dakota 24-10-2 815 3 6 Minnesota 22-9-5 726 8 7 Quinnipiac 24-8-2 720 7 8 Maine 22-10-2 639 9 9 Wisconsin 26-11-2 618 5 10 Colorado College 20-11-3 544 10 11 Michigan 20-13-3 454 14 12 Omaha 20-10-4 385 16 13 Providence 18-12-4 382 11 14 Western Michigan 20-13-1 342 15 15 Cornell 6/17/6 324 13 16 Massachusetts 19-12-3 299 12 17 New Hampshire 19-14-1 200 18 18 St. Cloud State 15-14-5 127 17 19 RIDE 24-10-2 107 19 20 State of Arizona 24-8-6 49 20 20 Bemidji State 19-15-2 49 NO Others receiving votes: Northeastern 35, Holy Cross 17, Colgate 12, Michigan Tech 10, Dartmouth 3, Minnesota State 2, Ohio State 1, Rensselaer 1. Photos: Wisconsin men's hockey falls to Ohio State in Game 3 of the Big Ten tournament







































































































































































































Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://badgerextra.com/sports/hockey/women/wisconsin-hockey-national-rankings-march-11/article_107e6306-dfc4-11ee-ac69-03ff15d5a96a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos