Softball drops game against Nevada and rebounds with 10-1 win over Fresno State





Next game: at UCLA 12-3-2024 | 10:00 PM March 12 (Tue) / 10:00 PM bee UCLA FRESNO, California. Rutgers softball split the final day of the Bulldog Invitational. After opening the day with a 7-3 setback against Nevada, the Scarlet Knights rebounded with a 10-1 victory over host Fresno State. Rutgers finished the tournament 2-2 and moves to 15-9 as the Scarlet Knights continue their journey to the West Coast, soon meeting Big Ten Conference member No. 16/18 UCLA along with a midweek matchup at Cal Baptist and three-game series in San Diego. Wolf Pack leadoff Chelie Senini gave her team an early 1-0 lead after half an inning. Senini walked, advanced to second base on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Bridgette Gilliano.

Rutgers took the lead in the bottom of the second inning. The ball came off the glove of Nevada's right fielder by Kayla Bock fly the ball to score Payton Lincavage to level the game. although Maddie Lawson grounded into a double play with the next at bat, Leilani Chavez managed to score, giving RU a 2-1 lead.

fly the ball to score to level the game. although grounded into a double play with the next at bat, managed to score, giving RU a 2-1 lead. Nevada took the lead back in their next at bat. Three consecutive RBI hits, an RBI double from Taryn Jenkins to left-center, Aalliyah Jenkins followed with an RBI single to center and Haylee Engelbrecht came up with a new Wolf Pack. RBI single gave the Wolf Pack a 4-2 lead.

The Wolf Pack extended the lead in the top of the fourth inning. With two outs, Taryn Jenkins put two over with a double to left for a 6-2 Nevada lead. Mattie Boyd went the distance for the seventh time this season and picked up five strikeouts.

went the distance for the seventh time this season and picked up five strikeouts. Morgan Smith went 3-for-5 with three RBI's.

went 3-for-5 with three RBI's. Katie Wingert And Lauren Punk both added two RBIs each. For Wingert, her double moved her to ninth in career doubles, while both of Punk's runs batted in capped a seven-run high for the Scarlet Knights.

And both added two RBIs each. For Wingert, her double moved her to ninth in career doubles, while both of Punk's runs batted in capped a seven-run high for the Scarlet Knights. Kyleigh sand And Jillian Anderson scored two points each. The match opened with Kyleigh sand she recorded her seventh career triple and second of the season, with three batters coming home later. Sand gave RU a 1-0 lead after a half inning on an RBI single from the at bat Payton Lincavage .

she recorded her seventh career triple and second of the season, with three batters coming home later. Sand gave RU a 1-0 lead after a half inning on an RBI single from the at bat . Rutgers extended its lead in the fifth by scoring two runs on zero hits. The bases got loaded then Kobie Hooray was hit by a pitch to send in L.A. Matthews and were still loaded at the time Katie Wingert ran to score Morgan Smith .

was hit by a pitch to send in and were still loaded at the time ran to score . The Scarlet Knights took a 4-0 lead in the sixth. Jillian Anderson started with a double. advanced on a single to left by Smith and scored on an error on the relay.

started with a double. advanced on a single to left by Smith and scored on an error on the relay. Fresno State thwarted the shutout in the bottom of the inning. Smith tried to make a hard-fought grab at the wall, but that led to a triple instead. With one Bulldog on board, it led to an RBI for Lauren Almeida as RU entered the final inning with a 4-1 lead.

RU exploded for six runs on four hits and two errors in the top of the seventh inning. The barrage of Scarlet Knights runs started with Wingert scoring a sac bunt Kobie Hooray who led off the inning on an error by the legs of a Bulldog third baseman. Maddie Lawson followed with an RBI single to center. The bases were loaded two batters later Lauren Punk entered the game and delivered a two-RBI single and Smith singled to short to add two more runs. The Rutgers softball team is back on the field to face No. 16/18 UCA on Tuesday, March 12, with first pitch at 10:00 PM (ET). Follow Rutgers softballFacebook,TweetAndInstagram. -RU-

