Cricket Scotland found guilty of 'unacceptable' treatment of women and girls in 'damning' new report | Cricket news
A “damning” report has revealed serious and “completely unacceptable” concerns about Cricket Scotland’s treatment of women and girls.
The McKinney Report's findings were released following an informal and anonymous fact-finding investigation that began in November 2023.
It highlighted that sexism was “very evident”, with examples showing “high levels of prejudice and discrimination against both female staff and players” within cricket in Scotland.
Additionally, in the years leading up to 2022, it was noted that individuals in senior leadership positions “exhibited bullying characteristics.”
The findings come two years after Cricket Scotland's entire board resigned on the eve of the publication of an independent report that exposed institutional racism within Cricket Scotland.
That 'Changing The Boundaries' report – prepared after two former internationals Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh told Sky Sports News racism had devastated their careers – 448 indicators of institutional racism were found and of the 31 'tests' used to measure the problem, Cricket Scotland failed on 29, while only partially meeting the required standard on the remaining two.
The latest report has highlighted that ahead of the Changing the Boundaries in 2022 report:
- Individuals in senior leadership positions were outwardly discriminatory toward women and exhibited bullying behavior.
- The evidence shows that during this period staff and players lost confidence in Cricket Scotland's senior leadership, including some board members.
- Feedback also shows that there was no strategy or direction for women's cricket in Scotland, with a disparity in the level of investment and sponsorship compared to the men's game, creating a sense of inequality.
- The need for better representation of women in the decision-making process at club level was also highlighted.
There was also evidence of a step change in the senior leadership team's approach, with poor behavior no longer tolerated, with several current staff and players confident in raising their concerns without fear of repercussions.
While there are current examples of sexism, there is no evidence that there are current examples of misogyny defined as misogyny.
Several root causes leading to sexism were identified, including committee composition, embedded male behavior, under-representation of female game officials, lack of a long-term strategy for the women's game and lack of funding.
Examples found in the report:
- It was revealed that a Cricket Scotland employee said changing rooms or toilets could not be used due to costs.
- It was also highlighted ahead of the Commonwealth Games that men had more funding and that their preparation involved specialist access for heat acclimatisation. Meanwhile, women ran in a hall with layers and garbage bags to prepare.
- The lack of post-training meals, a disparity in specialist coaching, a lack of winter training and no access to psychologists were also highlighted as concerns between the women's and men's games.
- Players also noted instances of lack of preparation/planning for the women's team, such as one instance where a flight was not booked and players were not given performance supplements, which are typically provided for men.
- New female players had also been given the wrong size kits, names were misspelled on shirts and when choosing a kit supplier, Cricket Scotland selected a company that did not supply a specific women's fit. It was also noted that insufficient attention was paid to the specific clothing requirements of women of Asian background, where covering up is important.
- Discussions of historical products for women or 'all white' clothing for competitions were raised as a concern in some participants' responses.
- For staff, it was noted that some say they have been exposed to examples of discrimination, including sexist behavior and comments from men. Senior leaders had commented on “heels and short skirts”. Female staff members also recalled examples of how they were treated differently than men during meetings.
Recommendations
Cricket Scotland is currently exploring equal pay for the coming years, which will ensure parity between male and female players in terms of pay, while one of Cricket Scotland's aims is for both men and women to have the same match and tour fees.
Meanwhile, recommendations have been made for Cricket Scotland, including:
Nine recommendations developed for Cricket Scotland
- A long-term strategy for the Women and Girls game that is widely communicated.
- Modernization and composition of cricket club committees.
- Increased investment in the women's game, including equality on contracts and equal treatment.
- Restoring trust between the staff, players and management, with an emphasis on communication and involvement.
- Education to address inherent sexism.
- Establishing a process to challenge sexism and discrimination in cricket.
- Developing a welfare policy and support mechanism for all staff and players.
- A clear and transparent process to raise formal concerns or complaints.
- Continue the ongoing engagement and consultation process with staff and the wider cricket community.
Cricket Scotland response
Trudy Lindblade, CEO of Cricket Scotland said: “This report is a damning indictment of the treatment of female players and staff within our organisation. It is clear that Cricket Scotland allowed behavior that was disrespectful, demeaning and deeply concerning to continue for a significant period of time.
“This is completely unacceptable and I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been affected and let down by the governing body.
“This report also highlights the enormous amount of work we need to do in Scotland's cricket sector to improve the position of women and girls within our sport.
“We are committed to making the governing body and our sport welcoming and safe for all women and girls, and together with our regional associations and clubs we will work collectively to ensure that there is no place for misogyny, sexism or discrimination of any nature within Our new strategy, to be released shortly, will put the health and growth of women's and girls' cricket at the forefront.
“Several of the recommendations from the McKinney Report are already underway, but there is still a significant amount of work to be done by Cricket Scotland, our regions and our clubs to deliver the change that is needed.
“Cricket Scotland now has a robust disciplinary and complaints process in place, and I would urge anyone affected by the report's findings who feel they should make a complaint to make use of this process. These recently instituted processes demonstrate that Cricket Scotland is able to handle matters transparently and thoughtfully.”
