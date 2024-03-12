Colorado State University

Ryun Williams

The most consistent message from for two daysfor his team was to play with intent. Leave nothing to chance.

In true Vegas fashion, going all-in on their efforts as they opened the Mountain West Tournament on Monday. The only thing that wasn't working for his Colorado State women's basketball team at the Thomas & Mack Center was their shooting.

In the second half and third quarter, the Rams in particular came up with an answer, and that was her name Hanna Ronsiek .

Her 13 points in the third quarter after an 0-for-5 shooting start to the game had the Rams flipping the switch in what would be a 65-54 victory over Nevada, setting up a Tuesday semifinal showdown with No. 21 UNLV at 6 p.m. Mt.

“I thought we stuck to what we needed to do. We stayed the course; we didn't really stray from it,” Williams said. “We thought there were some things we could accomplish, and we did. I know she said she was struggling with her self-confidence, but it certainly didn't look like that. I was so proud of how she continued to shooting basketball If you go for 0-for-5, it can affect your self-confidence a bit.'

The difference in the first half was Nevada making shots, Colorado State not. The Rams were fine defensively, forcing ten turnovers and blocking four shots. They just couldn't find the range beyond that McKenna Hofschild And Marta Leiman , who combined for 21 of the team's 27 points. Yet the deficit was only 30-27.

That was Williams' only complaint all night. And it didn't dent his confidence as he entered the locker room.

“That was kind of the message at halftime. We were very happy with the game,” he said, with his team now 20-10, the fourth season with 20 wins in a row. “We were very happy with the conviction we played in attack. We shot the ball with confidence, and we also played aggressively. We just needed him to go in.”

His feeling, and that of the team, was to stick with it. And stick a few shots.

Ronsiek, well, she looked a bit like a James Bond martini, shaken but not stirred.

“Personally, I didn't have much confidence in the offense. On defense, I thought if I don't make shots, I have to contribute to the team somehow. So defense was a way to do that, and defense leads to attack.”

Williams claims he told the guard at the break to shake it off, that she would probably hit five-on-five in the second half.

All she needed was one, and it was on a mid-range sweater.

“I think I only saw the ball go in once, so when I made those two, I think the hoop got a little bigger,” the sophomore said. “As soon as the ball went in, I got a little bit of confidence.”

The Rams opened the second half with an 8-0 run, with Ronsiek, Hofschild and Leimane all involved. The real power came when Ronsiek started hitting from behind the arc, a trifecta of treys in the third, with her final dagger of the frame pushing the CSU lead to 14 points.

She wasn't ready yet. She hit two more in the fourth as the lead grew to as many as 19, finishing the match with 19 points. She also blocked two early shots, grabbed seven rebounds and recorded a pair of assists.

It was a flurry that the team fed off.

“It's huge. I think it makes us so much harder to guard,” Hofschild said.

Hofschild didn't necessarily come into the game on a hot streak, but she created one early against the Wolf Pack. She was a 46.7 percent shooter from the field and had stayed below 40 percent in six of the eight games leading up to the tournament. The all-conference guard's response was to immediately energize the Rams, scoring 15 of her 21 points in the first half and adding eight assists by the end of the night.

Leimane was solid all night, adding 13 points to give the Rams a trio of threats and leading the team with eight rebounds. After shooting miserably in the first half, they hit a 58.3 percent clip in the final two quarters.

That was all the Rams really needed.