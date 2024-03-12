Helen Simpson, New Zealand cricket's longest serving scorer, continues to tick the score



Photo: Delivered

Although her skills did not match her enthusiasm for the game, Helen Simpson still managed to build an extraordinary cricketing legacy.

Simpson has just completed an impressive 54 seasons as a goalscorer at club, national and international level, the longest tenure of any goalscorer in the country.

She has scored a number of historic New Zealand cricket moments, including Neil Wagner's five wickets in one over in 2011.

It was a fitting introduction to her legendary scoring career as none other than Black Caps skipper Glenn Turner picked Simpson up in his Ford to take her to Albion Cricket Club in Dunedin in 1970.

From then on, her dedication to the game did not wane, nor did the superstars she witnessed: Mark Richardson, Brendon and John Bracewell, Ken and Hamish Rutherford, Martin Snedden and three generations of McCullums; Stu, Brendon, Nathan and most recently Riley at a national U19 tournament.

“I was a cricket fan, but I probably didn't play it very well, so I got the opportunity to try out for one of the local cricket clubs to see if I liked the idea, and that's where I stayed.”

Her unparalleled contributions will be celebrated as the first recipient of New Zealand Cricket's newly minted service badges.

Simpson will receive her badge from Dunedin local Suzie Bates at Sir John Davies Oval after the second warm-up match between the White Ferns and England A on Tuesday.



Photo: Photo sports

“I enjoy coming along every week to spend the day with a group of nice young men, and the occasional grumpy guy who on Saturdays just goes out and enjoys their cricket, and that's until has not changed to this day.”

Simpson said her work has always been appreciated, even though it has become a little easier with the introduction of online scoring.

“Some teams sometimes had no scores and that's not the players' favorite thing to do. However, it's a little easier now because they can just sit with an iPad and press the button instead of writing in the scorebooks.”

She said some of her career highlights included being asked to score in Test matches, and of course Wagner's five in six.

“Luckily it was here in Queenstown, one of the wickets he took, he broke the stumps, so the umpire had to run off and get another one, so that gave us time to catch them up, but they've all been good, a a day of cricket is always good.”

Simpson hoped others with a love for the game, but perhaps lacking the skills, would see they could get involved.

“Cricket is a great game and I hope people see that there is a way to contribute at the highest level, even if you are not the best player.”

She said it was a proud moment to be recognized for her service.

“If we don't do our job, there's little point in the players doing their job because they'll never know who won!”