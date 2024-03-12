College football attendance has increased in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008

College football attendance increased in 2023 by a number likely equal to the number of spectators on an average game day: 27. It's a small increase, but an increase nonetheless, as the average attendance rose from 41,840 fans per game in 2022 to 41,867 last season.

This increase continues to shatter long-standing misconceptions. In lawsuits in recent years, the NCAA has preached that player compensation would mean the death of the amateur model. As a result, fans stopped watching and attending matches. Rollicking tailgates would be reduced to Kool-Aid socials!

Well, drink up, loyal tailgaters. The truth has turned out to be exactly the opposite.

The 2023 attendance is college football's highest since 2017, based on official NCAA records. In fact, FBS attendance has increased in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008. The sport has not been more popular in the stands since the record 46,971 fans per match that same year. Andthe living room. TV ratings last season may have been the highest ever, depending on the metrics you want.

By 2022, the average number of visitors increased for the first time in eight years. The per-game increase of 1,992 fans was the second highest in history, and also contributed to the largest year-over-year increase in 40 years. (The NCAA has been tracking attendance figures since 1978.)

FBS presence

2014 44,603 -1,068 2015 43,933 -670 2016 43,612 -321 2017 42,203 -1,409 2018 41,856 -347 2019 41,477 -379 2021 39,848* -1,629 2022 41,840 +1,992 2023 41, 867^ +27

* Lowest since 1981

^ Highest since 2017

Houston changed both the conferences and their trajectory. The Cougars had the largest percentage increase in attendance last season (+45.3%) and the second largest increase per game (+10,626). That comes as Houston joined the Big 12 and Texas came to town for the first time in 22 years.

“I want to make sure I say this the right way,” Houston athletic director Chris Pezman said. “The regionality of the schedule we are playing now, the familiarity of the opponents [is] that everyone in this town grew up with. Just the presence they have in the state of Texas. That's what really makes the difference for us.”

Leave aside for a moment the fact that the reconfigured Big 12 is as widespread as any league; it will soon extend from Arizona to Utah, Florida and Ohio. In Houston there is plenty of geographical exposure. Instead of playing East Carolina, Temple and Charlotte in the AAC, Houston has renewed its interstate rivalry with Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU of the old Southwest Conference. Fans can now drive to Oklahoma State to attend a conference game.

Last year, eight of the Cougars' 12 games were played in the state of Texas. The school set a season ticket record, adding 6,000 new packs with the Big 12 move. Not bad for a program that finished the season 4-8 and fired its coach.

“To get Baylor here, and TCU and Tech [in the league] this is what conferences, in my opinion, [are] It should be about being able to get in your car, drive to a game and then drive home,” Pezman said.

Attendance changes per conference

SEC 77, 154 +0.63 Highest since '16 Big Ten 66, 589 -0.10 2nd highest since '14 Big 12 55, 115 -7.8 Second lowest since '00 ACC 48, 962 +0.05 Highest since '16 Pac 12 48, 790 +9.7 Highest since '17 Independents 35,473 +4.7 Consecutive for the first time since '14 AAC 24,100 -14.7 2nd lowest ever* MWC 23, 223 +2.7 3rd lowest ever* C-USA 15,860 -18.0 Lowest ever Sun belt 20,838 +8.67 Highest ever MAC 14,055 -1.40 Lowest since '91

* Since American (2013), Mountain West (1999)



The on-field product on our precious fall Saturdays has triumphed over all off-field distractions. Few care whether Colorado's Shedeur Sanders drives a Maybach or whether Florida's Jordan Travis' NIL value was well over $1 million last season. (DJ Uiagalelei is currently #1 in NIL rating at FSU.)

All that matters is whether the team wins.

Success on the field helped Florida State see similar attendance figures, up to a national increase of 11,457 fans per game. It was a comeback of a different kind during an undefeated regular season and ACC championship victory. Just four years ago, FSU had its lowest average attendance (54,019) since 1999.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders played a big role in both attendance and ratings across the board. Coming off a 1-11 season, the Coach Prime-led Buffaloes accounted for four of the top 25 games last season. That interest peaked when 10 million viewers watched the September 23 clash in Oregon.

Colorado sold out all its home games in the stands for the first time. Boulder attendance was up more than 30% from 2022, leading all Power Five schools. Folsom Field was filled to 105% of its capacity (53,180), the highest average in program history. As Sanders himself would say: 'You know where to find me.'

Superlatives of the turnout