Sports
College football attendance has increased in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008
College football attendance increased in 2023 by a number likely equal to the number of spectators on an average game day: 27. It's a small increase, but an increase nonetheless, as the average attendance rose from 41,840 fans per game in 2022 to 41,867 last season.
This increase continues to shatter long-standing misconceptions. In lawsuits in recent years, the NCAA has preached that player compensation would mean the death of the amateur model. As a result, fans stopped watching and attending matches. Rollicking tailgates would be reduced to Kool-Aid socials!
Well, drink up, loyal tailgaters. The truth has turned out to be exactly the opposite.
The 2023 attendance is college football's highest since 2017, based on official NCAA records. In fact, FBS attendance has increased in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008. The sport has not been more popular in the stands since the record 46,971 fans per match that same year. Andthe living room. TV ratings last season may have been the highest ever, depending on the metrics you want.
By 2022, the average number of visitors increased for the first time in eight years. The per-game increase of 1,992 fans was the second highest in history, and also contributed to the largest year-over-year increase in 40 years. (The NCAA has been tracking attendance figures since 1978.)
FBS presence
|
2014
|
44,603
|
-1,068
|
2015
|
43,933
|
-670
|
2016
|
43,612
|
-321
|
2017
|
42,203
|
-1,409
|
2018
|
41,856
|
-347
|
2019
|
41,477
|
-379
|
2021
|
39,848*
|
-1,629
|2022
|41,840
|+1,992
|2023
|41, 867^
|+27
* Lowest since 1981
^ Highest since 2017
Houston changed both the conferences and their trajectory. The Cougars had the largest percentage increase in attendance last season (+45.3%) and the second largest increase per game (+10,626). That comes as Houston joined the Big 12 and Texas came to town for the first time in 22 years.
“I want to make sure I say this the right way,” Houston athletic director Chris Pezman said. “The regionality of the schedule we are playing now, the familiarity of the opponents [is] that everyone in this town grew up with. Just the presence they have in the state of Texas. That's what really makes the difference for us.”
Leave aside for a moment the fact that the reconfigured Big 12 is as widespread as any league; it will soon extend from Arizona to Utah, Florida and Ohio. In Houston there is plenty of geographical exposure. Instead of playing East Carolina, Temple and Charlotte in the AAC, Houston has renewed its interstate rivalry with Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU of the old Southwest Conference. Fans can now drive to Oklahoma State to attend a conference game.
Last year, eight of the Cougars' 12 games were played in the state of Texas. The school set a season ticket record, adding 6,000 new packs with the Big 12 move. Not bad for a program that finished the season 4-8 and fired its coach.
“To get Baylor here, and TCU and Tech [in the league] this is what conferences, in my opinion, [are] It should be about being able to get in your car, drive to a game and then drive home,” Pezman said.
Attendance changes per conference
|
SEC
|
77, 154
|
+0.63
|
Highest since '16
|
Big Ten
|
66, 589
|
-0.10
|
2nd highest since '14
|
Big 12
|
55, 115
|
-7.8
|
Second lowest since '00
|ACC
|48, 962
|+0.05
|Highest since '16
|Pac 12
|48, 790
|+9.7
|Highest since '17
|Independents
|35,473
|+4.7
|Consecutive for the first time since '14
|
AAC
|
24,100
|
-14.7
|
2nd lowest ever*
|
MWC
|
23, 223
|
+2.7
|
3rd lowest ever*
|C-USA
|15,860
|-18.0
|Lowest ever
|Sun belt
|20,838
|+8.67
|Highest ever
|
MAC
|
14,055
|
-1.40
|
Lowest since '91
* Since American (2013), Mountain West (1999)
The on-field product on our precious fall Saturdays has triumphed over all off-field distractions. Few care whether Colorado's Shedeur Sanders drives a Maybach or whether Florida's Jordan Travis' NIL value was well over $1 million last season. (DJ Uiagalelei is currently #1 in NIL rating at FSU.)
All that matters is whether the team wins.
Success on the field helped Florida State see similar attendance figures, up to a national increase of 11,457 fans per game. It was a comeback of a different kind during an undefeated regular season and ACC championship victory. Just four years ago, FSU had its lowest average attendance (54,019) since 1999.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders played a big role in both attendance and ratings across the board. Coming off a 1-11 season, the Coach Prime-led Buffaloes accounted for four of the top 25 games last season. That interest peaked when 10 million viewers watched the September 23 clash in Oregon.
Colorado sold out all its home games in the stands for the first time. Boulder attendance was up more than 30% from 2022, leading all Power Five schools. Folsom Field was filled to 105% of its capacity (53,180), the highest average in program history. As Sanders himself would say: 'You know where to find me.'
Superlatives of the turnout
- The Pac-12 led the FBS with a 9.7% increase in attendance per game in the last year of the conference's existence as we know it. The 48,790 average was the league's highest mark since 2017. Five of the top 10 increases among Power Five schools — percentage-wise — came from the Pac-12: Oregon State, Colorado, UCLA, Arizona State and Stanford.
- The SEC and ACC each recorded their highest average attendance since 2016.
- For the 25th consecutive year, it was the SEC that led the nation among peer conferences.
- Michigan led the nation for the ninth straight year and was 26th out of the past 27 seasons.
- The top 13 attendees were all Big Ten and SEC members.
- The SEC's total attendance in 2023 (7,715,363) was more than that of the entire Group of Five combined (7,492,672). The SEC is up 6% over the last two seasons.
- The previous low for year-over-year increase was nine per game between 2007 and 2008 (46,962-46,971).
- In addition to Houston, the three other Big 12 newcomers (BYU, Cincinnati and UCF) enjoyed increases in attendance.
- South Florida led all Group of Five teams with a 28% increase.
- The Sun Belt recorded its highest visitor numbers ever (20,838).
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-attendance-sees-increase-in-consecutive-seasons-for-first-time-since-2008/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Four couples who made their red carpet debut
- College football attendance has increased in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008
- Announcement of the Bags & Blessings fashion show and pop-up market
- US intelligence report says Netanyahu's ability to lead Israel is under threat
- Malachy McCourt, Irish-American actor and author, died at 92
- Katie Britt, IVF, and the Struggle for Women's Suffrage
- WINDY FRIDAY | BOLLYWOOD PARTY | Tickets APRIL 5, Fri April 5, 2024 at 10:00 p.m.
- Helen Simpson, New Zealand cricket's longest serving scorer, continues to tick the score
- Meridians Original Body Hair Clipper is 24% off today
- More than 300 people may have been infected with measles in California
- Former President Trump to travel to Ohio to support Bernie Moreno's U.S. Senate campaign
- India set to implement citizenship law that excludes Muslims