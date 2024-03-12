Going top-tier with AI to better track hockey data





Researchers at the University of Waterloo received valuable help from artificial intelligence (AI) tools to capture and analyze data from professional hockey games faster and more accurately than ever before, with major implications for the world of sports.

The growing field of hockey analytics currently relies on the manual analysis of video footage of games. Professional hockey teams across the sport, especially in the National Hockey League (NHL), make important decisions about players' careers based on that information. “The goal of our research is to interpret a hockey game via video more effectively and efficiently than a human,” says Dr. David Clausi, professor in Waterloo's Department of Systems Design Engineering. “One person can't possibly document everything that happens in a game.” Hockey players move quickly in a non-linear manner, skating dynamically across the ice in short shifts. Aside from numbers and last names on jerseys that aren't always visible to the camera, uniforms are not a robust tool for identifying players, especially at the fast pace hockey is known for. This makes manually tracking and analyzing each player during a game very difficult and prone to human error. The AI ​​tool developed by Clausi, Dr. John Zelek, a professor in Waterloo's Department of Systems Design Engineering, research assistant professor Yuhao Chen and a team of graduate students use deep learning techniques to automate and improve player tracking analysis. The research was conducted in collaboration with Stathletes, an Ontario-based professional hockey performance data and analytics company. By broadcasting the NHL video clips frame by frame, the research team manually annotated the teams, the players, and the players' movements across the ice. They ran this data through a deep learning neural network to teach the system how to watch a game, gather information, and make accurate analyzes and predictions. In testing, the system's algorithms delivered high accuracy. It scored 94.5 percent for correctly tracking players, 97 percent for identifying teams and 83 percent for identifying individual players. The research team is working on refining their prototype, but Stathletes is already using the system to annotate video footage of hockey matches. The potential for commercialization goes beyond hockey. By retraining the system's components, it can be applied to other team sports such as football or hockey. “Our system can generate data for multiple purposes,” Zelek said. “Coaches can use it to develop winning game strategies, team scouts can hunt for players and statisticians can identify ways to give teams an extra edge on the rink or field. It truly has the potential to transform the world of sports.”

