Women's basketball edged by Maine in AE semifinals 64-58

ORONO, Maine Adrianna Smith scored a game-high 26 points and Anne Simon finished with 25 points, leading top-seeded Maine (23-9) to a 64-58 victory over fifth-seeded Binghamton (14-17) in an American East semifinal match Monday night at Memorial Gymnasium. The Black Bears rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final period to punch their ticket to Friday's title game against third-seeded Vermont.

Seeking their first-ever trip to the America East finals, the Bearcats went toe-to-toe against the regular season conference champions for the third time this season. All three of their games against the Black Bears this year were decided by single digits.

Redshirt sophomore guard Jadyn Weltz scored a team-high and career-best 25 points. She went 8-for-10 from the field, 5-for-7 from three-point range and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Weltz also added four rebounds, four assists and a steal. In two America East Tournament games this week, she averaged 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Weltz's 25 points mark the fourth-best scoring performance by a Binghamton player ever in an America East Tournament game. It's also the highest-scoring effort since Laura Sario tied a program high with 26 points against Boston University in the 2007 quarterfinals.

Additionally, Weltz's nine assists in the two games are the most recorded by a Binghamton player during a single America East tournament. The previous mark of eight assists was set by Shea Kenny in 2007.

Graduated student Bowman's Trail added 13 points and went 6-of-10 from the field. She finished the America East Tournament with an average of 18.5 points per game. For her career, she now has 1,529 points, which still ranks fifth all-time in Binghamton program history.

Bowman's 18.5 points per game average is the third-best America East Tournament average surrendered by a Binghamton player (with at least two games played). Only Sario (19.5 ppg. in 2007) and Rachel Laws (19.0 ppg. in 2006) score higher.

In the end, however, the combination of Simon and Smith proved to be the difference. Both were first-team all-conference selections this year. In addition, Simon was named America East Player of the Year, an honor Smith earned last season.

Simon was 8-for-18 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds in the game, dished out three assists and recorded four steals in the game. Smith, meanwhile, was 11 of 26 from the field and had a game-high eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

Binghamton held a 28-27 lead early in the third period and went on an 11-2 run to go up 39-29 with 4:32 left in the quarter. Weltz had five of her points and Bowman added four points during that stretch.

Maine closed to within 45-40 at the end of the third period, but Bowman opened the fourth period with a three-point play with 8:39 left in regulation time. The Bearcats' lead was again eight points when Weltz drained a three-pointer with 7:33 left, making the score 51-43.

However, the turning point of the game came over the next 3:52 as the Black Bears went on a 12-0 run to go up 55-51 with 3:41 to go. Smith led the Black Bear offense with six points during that blitz.

Binghamton pulled within 58-55 on Weltz's final three-point field goal of the game with 10 seconds left. However, Simon sealed the victory by going 3-of-4 from the free throw line the rest of the way.

Binghamton shot 51.1 percent for the game, going 23 of 45 from the field. That ties for the highest field goal percentage in an America East Tournament game, after also going 23 of 45 against Vermont in the 2003 quarterfinals.

The Bearcats only went to the line seven times, but made all their attempts. It was the seventh time in 23-year NCAA Division I history that Binghamton was perfect from the free-throw line. The last time that happened was when the Bearcats went 8 of 8 at Eastern Michigan on December 10, 2021.

However, turnovers plagued the Bearcats as they committed 21 miscues against the Black Bears. Maine turned those mistakes into 31 points. Additionally, Maine had 16 offensive rebounds and converted them into 12 second-chance points.

“We played so well tonight,” said the national coach Bethann Shapiro Ord said. “We did a good job attacking them. We matched Maine in the paint (in scoring), but what killed us was the second-chance opportunities. Maine scored 12 second-chance points and we just didn't get the rebounds that we had.” necessary. You can't give a team like them that many offensive rebounds.”

Junior forward Genevieve Coleman scored eight points while a sophomore forward Camryn Fauria grabbed a team-best six rebounds.

Olivia Rockwell added 10 points in the winning effort for the Black Bears.

Binghamton is still considering a possible national berth after the season