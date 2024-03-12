Sports
Cricket storm erupts after 'pathetic' Kiwi reaction after crushing loss to Australia
Daryl Mitchell made a sticker around the cricket world after the Black Caps veteran claimed his side is “not defined by the outcomes” that followed 2-0 Test series loss to Australia. The Kiwis were in a prime position on Monday to win their first Test against Australia on home soil in 31 years, but the Aussies recovered from 5-80 to chase down the victory target of 279 with three wickets in hand.
Alex Carey and Mitch Marsh were the heroeshitting 98 not out and 80 respectively, while Pat Cummins scored 32 not out in the The Australian captain's latest brilliant performance in a chase. It means New Zealand have yet to beat Australia in a Test since 2011, and are winless against the Aussies at home since 1993.
The Kiwis have only themselves to blame for the 2-0 defeat, dropping nine catches in the two games. Rachin Ravindra had a simple chance to dismiss Marsh on the 27th on Monday, and the Australian batsman made the Black Caps pay.
Daryl Mitchell's controversial response to Test loss
But discussing the crushing loss on New Zealand radio SENZ, Mitchell said the Black Caps were not too worried. The veteran batsman said there is more to cricket than just wins and losses.
For us, as we have always said as Black Caps, we are not defined by the outcomes. We are defined by the way we play cricket and hopefully by the way we inspire our country to play the game.
We are very proud of the efforts we made during the test. Even though we didn't get the win we wanted, I think if we keep coming and playing cricket like this, puffing our chests out and doing it with a smile on our face, we'll hopefully inspire a lot of young kids here in New Zealand to Play Test cricket in the future, then we will do the right thing.
RELATED:
New Zealand cricket greats respond to wild Daryl Mitchell
The comments did not go down well with a number of Kiwis, including former players Jeremy Coney and Ian Smith. I absolutely support its sentiment about being an international athlete and training as hard as you can,” Coney said.
You train your own individual skills and whatever that may be, that doesn't just mean batting or bowling, it means where you are in the field, what you will be doing and what the demands of the role are. You don't want to let your teammates down… you do all that stuff for, what? To lose?
Give me a break. (You do it) to win. Winning is actually the key to everything. You don't have to be an athlete for that. Every position you hold, you have to do well in order to continue doing it. If you do poorly, you're out.
So don't tell me the results have nothing to do with international sport. We kind of get what he means. But actually young kids will follow the New Zealand side if they win. I promise you Darryl, they will stay with you.
Smith was also stunned, saying: I don't think I've just heard a New Zealand cricketer say, 'We're not defined by the outcomes' of a Test match against Australia. If we asked Darryl Mitchell if they would have stood up and won that test, they would have asked the exact same question.
He wouldn't have said, 'Really, winning didn't really matter to us, it was more the way we were appreciated and respected by our audience and our kids who came along to play the game.' I'm sorry…unless I'm that far away from the game. I do not understand that. I just don't, and I hope it was just a mistake to be completely honest.
Kiwi fans were also less than impressed with Mitchell's comments. Many labeled the reaction on social media as 'pathetic' and 'cringey'.
Subscribe to our newsletter and score the biggest sports stories of the week.
|
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/cricket-storm-erupts-pathetic-kiwi-response-crushing-test-loss-australia-202741368.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Ryan's Hope' author and actor was 92
- Cricket storm erupts after 'pathetic' Kiwi reaction after crushing loss to Australia
- Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party Fashion: discover all the stars
- Evolving tables in the inference chain for understanding tables – Google Research Blog
- Zimbabwe Lion Excursion | International Travel News
- Freewheeling CNBC Interview Previews Trump Campaign Ahead
- The United States faces an increasingly fragile world order in the face of the threat from Russia and China | American foreign policy
- The best never-before-seen moments from the 2024 Oscars
- Women's basketball edged by Maine in AE semifinals 64-58
- China accelerates development of railway technology
- Measles: CDC team assists Chicago officials in outbreak response
- Oscars 2024: the rule of 5