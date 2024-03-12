Cricket storm erupts after 'pathetic' Kiwi reaction after crushing loss to Australia

Daryl Mitchell made a sticker around the cricket world after the Black Caps veteran claimed his side is “not defined by the outcomes” that followed 2-0 Test series loss to Australia. The Kiwis were in a prime position on Monday to win their first Test against Australia on home soil in 31 years, but the Aussies recovered from 5-80 to chase down the victory target of 279 with three wickets in hand.

Alex Carey and Mitch Marsh were the heroeshitting 98 not out and 80 respectively, while Pat Cummins scored 32 not out in the The Australian captain's latest brilliant performance in a chase. It means New Zealand have yet to beat Australia in a Test since 2011, and are winless against the Aussies at home since 1993.

The Kiwis have only themselves to blame for the 2-0 defeat, dropping nine catches in the two games. Rachin Ravindra had a simple chance to dismiss Marsh on the 27th on Monday, and the Australian batsman made the Black Caps pay.

Daryl Mitchell (top left) looks on after Australia secured victory in the second cricket test against New Zealand. Image: Getty

Daryl Mitchell's controversial response to Test loss

But discussing the crushing loss on New Zealand radio SENZ, Mitchell said the Black Caps were not too worried. The veteran batsman said there is more to cricket than just wins and losses.

For us, as we have always said as Black Caps, we are not defined by the outcomes. We are defined by the way we play cricket and hopefully by the way we inspire our country to play the game.

We are very proud of the efforts we made during the test. Even though we didn't get the win we wanted, I think if we keep coming and playing cricket like this, puffing our chests out and doing it with a smile on our face, we'll hopefully inspire a lot of young kids here in New Zealand to Play Test cricket in the future, then we will do the right thing.

The comments did not go down well with a number of Kiwis, including former players Jeremy Coney and Ian Smith. I absolutely support its sentiment about being an international athlete and training as hard as you can,” Coney said.

You train your own individual skills and whatever that may be, that doesn't just mean batting or bowling, it means where you are in the field, what you will be doing and what the demands of the role are. You don't want to let your teammates down… you do all that stuff for, what? To lose?

Give me a break. (You do it) to win. Winning is actually the key to everything. You don't have to be an athlete for that. Every position you hold, you have to do well in order to continue doing it. If you do poorly, you're out.

So don't tell me the results have nothing to do with international sport. We kind of get what he means. But actually young kids will follow the New Zealand side if they win. I promise you Darryl, they will stay with you.

Alex Carey and Pat Cummins celebrate after Australia's victory over New Zealand. (AFP via Getty Images)

Smith was also stunned, saying: I don't think I've just heard a New Zealand cricketer say, 'We're not defined by the outcomes' of a Test match against Australia. If we asked Darryl Mitchell if they would have stood up and won that test, they would have asked the exact same question.

He wouldn't have said, 'Really, winning didn't really matter to us, it was more the way we were appreciated and respected by our audience and our kids who came along to play the game.' I'm sorry…unless I'm that far away from the game. I do not understand that. I just don't, and I hope it was just a mistake to be completely honest.

Kiwi fans were also less than impressed with Mitchell's comments. Many labeled the reaction on social media as 'pathetic' and 'cringey'.

