Five questions for Texas Tech heading into spring football

The countdown for the Texas Techs spring football session will last exactly one week on Tuesday. The Red Raiders will begin official preparation for the 2024 season on March 19 and the standard has been set for Joey McGuire's teams heading into year three. Let's dive into several points of interest that will receive quite a bit of attention starting next week.

Who can stand out in the EDGE group?

In the defensive trenches, the Red Raiders won't be without talent and return some bright young pieces to the outside linebacker (EDGE) room. Entering his junior season at Tech, Joseph Adire is one of the most experienced players in the group, given his extensive playing time in both his freshman and sophomore campaigns. Bryce Ramirez is on the Texas Techs roster as an OLB, although he will likely fill a similar role as in 2023, rotating inside and outside depending on team needs. Let's not forget highly ranked sophomore Dylan Spencerwho showed off his immense talent in his rookie season with his 6-foot-4, 245-pound frame. Amir Washington is part of the cast after an apparent breakout performance at the Independence Bowl. A name like Isaac Smith cannot be forgotten, how his 2022 season ended. Is it possible for him to recapture that magic? Charles Esters played key snaps a season ago and will likely remain a factor. An example, coach CJ Ah You has a variety of weapons at his disposal from the edge. Who can assert themselves as the alpha?

Is RB still a one-man show?

The days of the running back room being scrutinized are upon us, albeit not for the same reasons as this time a year ago. In the season since SaRodorick Thompson left the program, Tahj Brooks was able to establish himself as one of the premier running backs in the country. What is known and expected from Brooks entering his fifth season is no longer a secret. The question now is: Will Brooks remain the lone contributor on the floor, or will the cowbellback have some help behind him? CamRon Valdez has been an adequate runner in his limited snaps throughout his time in Lubbock, although getting those snaps and being healthy enough to take them has been a bit of a struggle. After flirting with the idea of ​​setting sail, Valdez gets another chance to prove he's ready for extended action. And when the head coach makes comments about an incoming freshman wishing the team would have had him in 2023, that should give some idea of ​​what the hope is for. Cameron Dickey coming into spring ball. With Brooks' experience proving he won't need to do as many reps in this season's preseason, that should theoretically open the door for names like Bryson Donnell, Anquan Willis And JMaury Davis to show what they have to offer in the backfield.

Who are the top dogs at OT?

While the interior of the offensive line is thought to be set Caleb Rogers in the center and transfers Vinny Scuiry And Davion Carter If you hold down either guard spot, the battle at the tackle positions will be fierce. The Red Raiders once again entered the portal to acquire the Saddleback trade Maurits Rodriques and transfer of the state of Middle Tennessee Sterling Porcher. With players like Dalton Merijn And Ty Buchanan They also strive to make a name for themselves and the end result can really swing in any way imaginable for the offensive tackles. There are a plethora of benefits that they all bring, making them solid candidates for the outside jobs. However, the real goal is to find the most cohesive unit to try to preserve Behren Morton upright and to free up space for the star tailback to pulverize the competition.

To what extent do rookie pass catchers expand the offense?

Realistically, this question may not be answered during the spring session and could be a question that lingers throughout the offseason. It wasn't a surprise to anyone when the Red Raiders went out and nabbed several route runners in an effort to add more juice to an air offense that desperately needed it. This is not limited to WRs Josh Kelly And Caleb Douglasbut also taking into account, for example, TEs Jalin Conyers And JC Molenaar. Freshman with immediate impact Micah Hudson in the mix when he eventually returns to the field, there's reason to believe this Zach Kittley aerial attack could be legit. It's all talk at this point, and the true measure of how much these additions have affected the offense will become apparent as the season progresses. As for the spring, gathering a better idea of ​​what kind of athletics are now on the table will be paramount.

Are young DBs ready for the big time?