Hockey goes old: Oldtimers hockey tournament in full swing this weekend | News, sports, jobs

HOUGHTON – Beginning Thursday evening at Dee Stadium and Houghton County Arena, the 39th annual Copper Country Oldtimer's Hockey Tournament will get underway before the Calumet Coliseum opens its doors for games Friday through Sunday.

The first match of the tournament will be a 60-plus match featuring the Calumet Generals and Traverse City 60-plus at 5pm at Dee Stadium.

Tournament director Tom Pintar is curious to see how the event will go this year. He said interest in the tournament remains high year after year.

“The league, the personnel in the league over the years, just continues,” he said. “Dedication from the league players, (and) most importantly, the teams that come to play, 39 years.”

Pintar said excitement about the tournament has become so widespread that as early as August he is receiving calls from teams looking for a way to join in the fun.

“We get calls in August from new teams, and in July we get calls from teams wanting to come in,” Pintar said. “At that point it's hard to say yes or no because it's one of the deals where I've been planning this tournament in August for many years.

“Everything I didn't plan. New teams call me: 'We want to participate. We want to participate.' 'Give me some time. Give me a month or two.' I will receive them in January.”

Teams come from as far away as Cokato, Minnesota, or even the Twin Cites, in the other direction, from Traverse City and even the Detroit area, to play in the tournament year after year. The tournament has added four new teams this year, and two new divisions as part of the weekend's expansion.

The tournament committee has divided the Women's Division in two, with four teams competing in the Women's Elite and another four in the Women's Beginner. They also added a division of over 70. The Over-70s will only consist of four teams this year, but Pintar admits the division can grow in the future.

“We split the women's division in two and then added about 70 and more,” he said. “Next year, the over-70s could become even bigger. We're only going with four teams. We have a few to choose from across the state between Troy, Lansing and Flint. Those teams aren't even there.”

Pintar jokes that there may not be room to add more teams in the future. However, that seems like the best problem the committee could have.

“We're at a point now where I have enough time for three more games in Calumet on Saturday morning. That is it,” he said. “I have enough to play five more games in Dee and Houghton County on Friday, but you start a tournament at 9am on Friday morning and you can do that.

“I don't want to go down that route because it's about teams developing talent earlier, otherwise we would have to look at changing our format, the length of our matches, reducing our matches to 22-minute or 23-minute halves. halves of minutes. But then it becomes like a puppy mill where you just spit out games.

As they look to the future of the tournament, game length could become an issue as they continue to add new teams to the mix.

'Then those games may not be for the player' Pintar said. “There are different things you can do with the game. For example, it is the running time of the entire game. There are always options available.”

Splitting the Women's Division this year was a major focus of the committee. In the past, the division had six teams, three of which were clearly stronger than the other three. This year, these three stronger teams will have a fourth team in their division, and the same goes for the three weaker teams, which should make for better matches for everyone involved.

“Initially that division was a six-team division, and you have three good teams, three girls teams that just want to play in the tournament,” Smartly said. “The three teams that are down may be having fun, but now they are on their own. They have their own division, four starting teams. They will enjoy playing against all girls of the same caliber much more.”

With players in the tournament ranging from 21 years old to over 70, the weekend shows how hockey is a sport that can be played at all levels and all ages.

“Hockey is one where you can play it for life,” Smartly said. “I mean, you can play basketball for life. You can play softball. There are so many people playing hockey, especially into their 70s, and some of them are pretty good.”

The Classic Car Tournament could not exist without the support of the community. Pintar said the organization cannot thank the sponsors enough for all they have done and given to put together the league and tournament each year.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we cannot give enough praise to Northern Driveline and to the Suomi restaurant,” he said. “We see that when this book (the tournament program) comes out, I always go in and start searching. I'm just amazed at the support from the local businesses. It's pretty impressive.”

The matches start at 5pm on Thursday at Dee Stadium. Games at Houghton County Arena begin Thursday at 6 p.m. Friday's games in Calumet begin at 10 a.m. with the final game scheduled for 7:29 p.m. The matches start at 3pm on Friday at Dee Stadium. p.m. and from 7 p.m. there will be back-to-back matches with teams from the 21-plus Division. The Houghton County Arena will also host matches from 3pm

On Saturday, matches at Dee Stadium and Houghton County Arena start at 9am. At the Coliseum, the games begin at 11:40 a.m. with a key match between the Red Team and Bill's B&B Bar in the 21-plus Division.

Sunday's games start at 9 a.m. on all three rinks. The 21-plus Division championship will take place at Houghton County Arena at 3:40 p.m.