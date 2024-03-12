Cricket Scotland rocked by 'sexism' scandal; Report Finds Apex Body Is 'Institutionally Racist'





Cricket Scotland accused of discrimination against women (Source: ICC) ESSENTIALS Cricket Scotland has been accused of sexism.

The report highlights discrimination against women.

CEO Trudy Lindblade apologized. Cricket Scotland finds itself in hot soup after its latest report accused the governing body of bias and discrimination against women. This comes after a critical review published in 2022 found the peak body was 'institutionally racist'. The latest report, written by HR firm McKinney, highlights 'persistent inequality around the world' cricket in Scotland' and concluded that women have been 'treated differently to their male counterparts'. It also added that 'women's specific needs are often ignored or not taken into consideration'. The report pointed that out sexism was very prevalent in Scotland, especially at club level, while the 'high level of prejudice and discrimination against female staff and players was also reported, with many examples of foul language and inappropriate behavior towards women cited. Cricket Scotland CEO Trudy Lindblade apologized after the report was made public. This report is a damning indictment of the treatment of female players and staff within our organisation, said Trudy Lindblade, CEO of Cricket Scotland, as quoted by Daily Mail. It is clear that Cricket Scotland allowed behavior to take place that was disrespectful, demeaning and deeply concerning, and that this behavior was allowed to continue for a significant period of time. This is completely unacceptable, and I sincerely apologize to anyone who has been affected and let down by the governing body. This report also highlights the enormous amount of work we need to do in Scotland's cricket sector to improve the position of women and girls within our sport, she added. 24 people, including current Cricket Scotland staff and players, and former employees gave their feedback. One of the individuals described the culture before 2022 as “toxic,” while another said “the damage from that time is significant and long-lasting.” No fewer than nine recommendations were put forward by the HR office and Trudy Lindblade revealed that a number of them have already been implemented. Trudy added that there is no place in sport for misogyny, sexism or discrimination of any kind. “We are committed to making the governing body and our sport welcoming and safe for all women and girls, and together with our regional associations and clubs we will work collectively to ensure that there is no place for misogyny, sexism or discrimination of any nature within our sport. Our new strategy, to be released soon, will put the health and growth of women's and girls' cricket at the forefront.” “Several of the recommendations from the McKinney report are already underway, but there is still a significant amount of work to be done by Cricket Scotland, our regions and our clubs to deliver the change that is needed.” “Cricket Scotland now has a robust disciplinary and complaints process in place, and I would urge anyone affected by the report's findings who feel they should make a complaint to make use of this process. These recently established processes demonstrate that Cricket Scotland is capable of handling matters in a transparent and considered manner,” she concluded.

