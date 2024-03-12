Sports
How a playoff would have decided every college football title since 1966
Arguing about sports is forever a growth industry. But we in the college football universe have proven that we excel in this regard: we never even have to change what we shout about!
The “play-off or no play-off?” The debate raged for almost fifty years, from the mid-1960s to the early 2010s, and when we finally got one, we immediately started debating expanding the playoffs. The 'super league breakaway' debate that has become increasingly popular lately? We've been talking about this since the 1970s, when the Alabamas and Oklahomas of the world got annoyed about having the same NCAA Division I voting power as the Ionas and Mercers. Conference rescheduling? Conferences have been changing since conferences first became a thing, but rumors and power moves have been in fifth gear for about 35 to 45 years now. All in all, the player compensation debate is still in its early stages: we've only been discussing it for fifteen to twenty years?
Year after year, decade after decade, we fight on. A playoff will ruin the integrity of the regular season! And what about the bowls? A super competition is just around the corner! People will stop watching when the players get paid! Mizzou can snag that Big Ten invite any day now!
(Hey, don't scoff at that last part. It wouldn't be the craziest thing the League has done in recent years.)
Since multiverses are all the rage these days, let's go to an alternate universe where college football magically did something progressive 60 years ago. Let's pretend for a moment that Duffy Daugherty's lobbying for an eight-team playoff, with six conference champions and the top two independents (or, in theory, champions from other conferences), actually worked.
Daugherty's plan was to leave the bowls alone and complete the entire playoff in three weeks in December. Let's have fun with that idea: Let's say the quarterfinals and semifinals take place on campus, and to appease the Rose Bowl – and get it to agree to this whole thing – the finals are always held in Pasadena held. Conveniently enough, we'll say that this whole thing starts in time for the 1966 season, which had one of the most controversial finishes ever.
For every season since 1966, I'm going to simulate an eight-team playoff using historical SP+ rankings. Instead of just picking the favorite to win each game, I'm going to go full ESPN Analytics style and pick a random simulation out of 10,000 to determine what would have happened in a given playoff. For the more controversial seasons in recent college football history, we'll take a deeper look at how things might have played out if there had been a playoff.
(Note: The first rule of good What If-ing is to only distort one segment of history at a time. Isolate your variables and such. An actual playoff that came to fruition in the mid-1960s would inevitably have numerous butterfly effects have created regarding which programs get in power and which coaches go where. It also likely changes the conference's future realignment scenarios. And I'm not sure the conference championship games would have come about in the 1990s come if we had had an extended play-off at this point. in other words, it changes everything. But we're going to keep the team quality, coaching history, conference rosters, etc. as they were and focus only on playoff results.)
