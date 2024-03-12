Eastern Hockey League – Q and Anthony Series: A conversation with Will Rice of the East Coast Wizards

Throughout the 2023-2024 Eastern Hockey League regular season, the East Division proved to be the best division in the league. Two teams had 30-win seasons, while four teams had at least 20 wins total.

The East Coast Wizardsa team, which has hovered around .500 in each of the past three seasons, turned itself around from 23-24 in the campaign by going 29-11-6 in the regular season. The team set a franchise record this year with 177 goals and had several big wins, including ending the New York Apple Core's 20-game winning streak.

Will Rice, a forward from Cambridge, Massachusetts, led the team with 54 points, 16 goals and 38 assists. As a 04 native, Rice is committed to Bowdoin College and has been instrumental in turning the Wizards into Frozen Finals contenders this year.

We caught up with Will ahead of the Aston Showcase to talk about the Wizards season, adjusting to the EHL and how the team hopes to break out of a crowded East Division and make its way to Providence.

Anthony DiPaolo: You played for the Wizards 16u team before entering the EHL program. How was that?

Will Rice: That team was coached by Bobby Jay, who played a big role in my development along the way. And even though Kory Falite wasn't the head coach at the time, he led a lot of our practices, we also practiced with the 18's, so that was a really nice introduction, just getting to know the program and meeting Bobby Jay and Kory Falite, and then I When I was thinking about where I wanted to play junior hockey, I came into contact with Kory and it worked very well.

ADVERTISEMENT: You played prep school between your time with the 16u Wizards and the EHL Wizards. How did you restore that connection?

WR: Bobby Jay is the coach at Middlesex, who we play twice a year, I think it actually started after one of our games and in the handshake line we kind of got back together and he said, 'Hey, if you play junior hockey want to play with the Wizards I can put you in touch,” and from there talked to both Kory and our assistant coach Joe Ripa, and it ended up being a great place. It was amazing the way it all turned out.

ADVERTISEMENT: What is the adjustment like playing at the EHL level, especially as a birth year of '04?

WR: Obviously everyone is bigger and older, you can't get away with as much as you could at prep school or in split season, but it's honestly very good hockey, there are a lot of talented players on every team in the EHL . It's exciting for me, our team had early success in adapting to the game and in those first few showcases it was especially helpful to have some of the older guys helping me find my way. But yes, it is much more physical, faster and you have to play simple. You watch an EHL match and there aren't many toe problems, it's a physical competition and your skills will shine if you play the right way.

ADVERTISEMENT: You talk about the veterans on the team. There are returners to the team, like George Kolovos and Casey Raffone, who have led the way. How have they helped you grow as a player this season?

WR:George is a super talented player, he's going to Wentworth next year and I love him. I would say Joe Fontaine is another one, he's just a great leader and another captain on the team, he's a great player and I'd say he's the hardest worker on our team. You watch a game and literally every shift he's fighting, so that's just cool to see and definitely someone that I watch when I'm on the bench and try to pick out his game. Ryan Koshiol is another returner, he's committed to Keene State, which is also super exciting, especially those three. But honestly, it's everyone, including some guys who are new to the team this year. I think everyone helps each other and it's just such a great environment.

Will Rice East Coast Wizards

ADVERTISEMENT: The team had a big September, going 4-0-1 out of the gate. How important was that start and how could the team maintain that momentum?

WR: I think we discovered quite early on that we are a team that can score a lot of goals and do it quite quickly. I think back to that game against the Valley Jr. Warriors, I think it was 7-5 in the end, in at least a couple of those games we were down a goal or two early or going into the third, and it's just about having a good mentality to come back and win those games.

Even against the Seacoast Spartans in that first showcase in Worcester, I remember us being down, coming back and tying the knot. We ended up losing in overtime, but I think we found out early on that with the right mentality we could win any game, and that's definitely something that we continued with a lot of comebacks and a lot of tight games that we kept going in the end, and I think it goes back to those good beginnings.

ADVERTISEMENT: The Wizards have had some big wins, including some against the Boston Jr. Rangers and ended New York Apple Cores' 20-game winning streak. Where do this season's stand?

WR: The Apple Core game was really cool, it's clearly a super talented team. I think we came out quick and scored a few goals early, and then we were able to hang on. It was our second game in two days, but in the third period of that game we probably had more energy than any period in any of those games in Exeter (during the regional showcase), and I think that's a testament to our trainer Adrien. Peacock that makes us feel good all year round. We've played quite a few overtimes and back-to-backs, and I think the things he does play a big role in that.

ADVERTISEMENT: The Wizards find themselves in the middle of a loaded East Division with the Jr. Rangers, Express and Jr. Terriers. How do you see your team competing within the Division?

WR: We were in a super deep division; We dropped a game against the Bridgewater Bandits and also had some really close games with the Seahawks Hockey Club, so there's no easy game in that division. As for competing with the top teams, we had some great games against the Rangers, a few of which went into overtime or shootouts. And the Express, although we haven't been able to reach them yet, I think these will be great games when the play-offs come.

I feel like we're confident that we can play with anyone, and like I said, we're a team that can score goals quickly and we've got that attacking firepower, so it's about finding that and putting it in the right way to make that possible.

ADVERTISEMENT: Can you talk more about the upcoming postseason and the mentality you and your team have going into it?

WR: It's a really exciting opportunity. I think everyone in our locker room knows we have a special group, and for me to make that playoff push knowing this will be my only junior year certainly means a lot. We have guys who have been here a lot longer than I have, so it's also about doing it for them and ending their time with the Wizards the right way, and also for our coaching staff that has put in so much effort. I think everyone is buying at the right time and it's really exciting to see what we can do.