How does new QB KJ Jefferson fit in?

UCF coach Gus Malzahn made it clear that last season's 6-7 record was his first in the Big 12 was unacceptable.

He took decisive action in the offseason, making staff changes, overhauling the strength and conditioning program and returning to play-calling duties.

The team's new recruits and transfers, along with the best recruiting class in school history, should provide depth, experience and athleticism. With these changes in place, the Knights believe they are poised for success in Year 2 of the Big 12.

UCF begins the process Monday with the first of 15 spring practices ahead of the April 12 spring game.

Here are a few questions facing the Knights:

How does KJ Jefferson fit into the plan?

Malzahn would not publicly admit that the quarterback was in a situation of need during the December transfer window. However, with the departure of two-year starter John Rhys Plumlee, it became clear that the Knights could benefit from another veteran player.

Enter Jefferson, whose 6-foot-4, 247-pound frame is being compared by many professional scouts to another former Malzahn quarterback: Cam Newton. The fifth-year star excelled at Arkansas, where his size and athleticism helped him set multiple school records, including passing yards (7,911) and passing touchdowns (67).

Jefferson fits well in Malzahn's heavy, spread offense that relies on the Mississippi native to utilize pre-snap moves and shifts. His size and time in the SEC should be a plus.

What will change under new coordinators?

To the surprise of no one, Malzahn resumes his duties as an actor. The 58-year-old coach briefly relinquished control of the UCF offense to offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw, but took it back during a midseason losing streak.

Surprisingly, Malzahn overtook Tim Harris Jr. returned as the program's offensive coordinator, shifting Hinshaw's duties to quarterbacks. The pair are expected to provide guidance regarding game situations, but most of the decision-making still lies with Malzahn.

After two seasons at Oklahoma, Ted Roof reunites with his former boss as UCF defensive coordinator. Roof, 60, was brought aboard to revamp the Knights' defense, which was the worst in the Big 12. Hell also manages the linebackers, while co-defensive coordinator Addison Williams focuses on defensive backs.

Can knights learn to finish games?

This was not UCF's strong point last season.

Injuries and depth issues have prevented the Knights from leading or tying late in five of their six Big 12 losses.

Enter Anthony Kincy, who was hired to lead UCF's strength and conditioning program. Kincy, a native of St. Petersburg, is another familiar face after playing halfback for Malzahn at Arkansas State (2012) before following him to Auburn ('13), where he was the Tigers' assistant strength and conditioning coach used to be. He most recently worked at Tennessee under former Knights coach Josh Heupel.

Kincy is tasked with preparing the team for bigger, stronger and faster competition.

Which position group faces the biggest climb?

The departures of starters Jason Johnson and Walter Yates III, who had exhausted their eligibility, left UCF looking for experience at linebacker.

That meant a dip into the transfer market, where the Knights signed three players this offseason: Xeree Alexander (Idaho), Ethan Barr (Vanderbilt) and Jesiah Pierre (Texas Tech).

Alexander led the Vandals in assisted tackles (46) as a true freshman, while Barr and Pierre were multi-year starters at their schools. They combined for 352 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks.

Versatile defensive back Deshawn Pace (Cincinnati) could also be called upon to step in at times as an outside linebacker in certain defensive formations and at corner, safety and nickel.

Kam Moore, who played in 21 games in his first two seasons at UCF, is among a handful of returning players we can count on, as are true freshmen Derrick McCormick and Qua Birdsong.

Who will be on the offensive line?

UCF's ground game was one of the best in the country, with running back RJ Harvey leading the way with 1,416 yards.

Much of that success can be attributed to the offensive line, which was anchored by seniors Tylan Grable and Lokahi Pauole, along with Marcellus Marshall, Adrian Medley and Amari Kight.

Marshall, Medley and Kight, who combined for 1,912 offensive snaps, return and leave the team searching for replacements for Grable and Paule.

Transfer Wes Dorsey (Western Kentucky) is a solid option at tackle, a position he has played for the past four seasons with the Hilltoppers.

Center was a concern last season with four players splitting time.

Caden Kitler, who played in five games with two starts, could be a viable option. He is joined by transfer Jabari Brooks, who split time at left guard (24 games) and center (19) during his four seasons at Samford.

