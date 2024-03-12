No. 3 men's tennis dominates both North Carolina and Duke in weekend road matches – The Cavalier Daily

No. 3 men's tennis defeated two conference opponents this weekend, first beating North Carolina 4-2 Friday night and continuing the streak Sunday when it defeated No. 15 Duke 6-1. The Cavaliers (12-4, 4-0 ACC) have yet to lose a conference game in the regular season and continue that momentum with these two wins.

Match 1: Virginia 4, North Carolina 2

The Cavaliers arrived at the Chewning Tennis Center on Friday to take on North Carolina (9-4, 2-1 ACC). Senior Iaki Montes de la Torre and freshman Dylan Dietrich were the first pair to finish their doubles match, winning 6-3 on court three.

Unfortunately, senior Chris Rodesch and senior Jeffrey von der Schulenburg struggled to take the lead on the top court and dropped their match 2-6, allowing the Tar Heels to capitalize on the opportunity on the first point of the faceoff. It came down to court two, where graduate student James Hopper and graduate student Edoardo Graziani fought to win the deciding match but lost 4-7.

Going into singles play, the Cavaliers knew they had to tie the match 1-1 and then take the lead in order to take home another conference win. Rodesch helped Virginia quickly close the deficit by winning his top-court singles match 6-3, 6-3.

The Tar Heels wouldn't let go of their lead so easily, however, as they got back in front with a 6-2, 6-4 win on court four against Schulenburg just a minute after Rodesch's victory. However, that would be the last point they scored for the remainder of the match.

Montes helped push the lead to 2-2 with his 6-2, 6-2 win on court two, and Dietrich followed shortly after with a win of his own, helping the Cavaliers take the lead 3-2 with a 6-2 , 7 -6 victory on court three.

Senior Alexander Kiefer earned the win for Virginia with a hard-fought win on court five. He had dropped his first set against North Carolina 3-6, but recovered in the second set to win it 6-2, forcing a third set to break the tie. In his final set, Kiefer left no room to wonder who would win the match and dominated, winning the deciding set 6-0.

After defeating the Tar Heels 4-2, the Cavaliers began looking toward their second and final game of the weekend, knowing they would have to hit the road again to take on yet another conference opponent, Duke.

Match 2: Virginia 6, Duke 1

Virginia arrived at Ambler Tennis Stadium in Durham, NC, ready to take on the Blue Devils (11-7, 3-2 ACC). Despite the windy weather that can make outdoor play difficult, the Cavaliers were prepared to maintain the momentum they gained Friday night.

The game started similarly to Virginia's match against North Carolina, with the doubles point coming down to the last court played before a tiebreaker. Montes and Hopper were defeated 4-6 on the top court, but Dietrich and Kiefer won their match 7-5 on court three. Rodesch and Schulenburg won their match on court two 7-3, breaking the tie and earning the doubles point for the Cavaliers.

As singles play began, some matches gained momentum quickly, while others indicated that the competition was evenly matched and would require serious endurance to win. Rodesch quickly took the lead on court two, winning his first set 6-3 and leading his second set, while many of the other courts were still in the early points of the first set.

Unsurprisingly, Rodesch was the first to finish, winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, giving Virginia its second point of the match. He made sure to keep his composure and won all his break points in the second set, eliminating the need for a tiebreak.

Schulenburg was the next to finish and also won in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. Although the Cavaliers were now up 3-0, the rest of the games were close and took longer to determine the winner, leaving plenty of room for a Blue Devil comeback.

Montes had dropped his first set 3-6 on the top court, but recovered in the second set to lead after Schulenburg's victory. Sophomore Mns Dahlberg had dropped his first set 1-6, but fought hard to recover in the second in hopes of forcing a tiebreaker set. Kiefer, on the other hand, had won his first set 7-6 and was fighting for an outright victory.

Dietrich's match on court three was extremely close, with him and his opponent continually going back and forth to take the lead by a point, only for the set to be tied again immediately afterwards. The second set slowly rose in score, settling at 6-6 and requiring a tiebreak to determine if the match was over or if a third set would be necessary.

The tiebreaker was similar to the match and remained close, but Dietrich fought hard to get ahead enough to win his match. He managed to succeed, winning his second set 7–6, giving Virginia its fourth point of the match and keeping Duke off the scoreboard. Although his match lasted much longer, it finished 50 minutes after Schulenburg's match. Dietrich fought hard when it mattered most and took the win for the Cavaliers.

Shortly after Dietrich's victory, Dahlberg also finished. He took the lead in the second set and won 6–3, forcing a third set that would break the tie. Although he lost his first set by five points, Dahlberg didn't let it happen again and dominated the tiebreak set, winning it 6-2 to make it 5-0.

Montes fought hard on the top court and won the second set definitively 6-0 to force a tiebreak. However, Duke senior Garrett Johns quickly took control in the third set and won 5-1, giving the Blue Devils their first and only point of the match.

Kiefer won the sixth point for Virginia, beating his opponent 7-6, 2-6, 6-4, and also had to fight hard in the deciding set to take the point after sharing results in the first and second sets. The Cavaliers each fought hard to win on their individual courts, and it made all the difference in the overall results.

Virginia will return home to host a pair of conference games against Louisville on Friday at 3 p.m. and close out the weekend against Notre Dame on Sunday at 1 p.m. This will be another set of opportunities for the Cavaliers to remain undefeated in their conference season, as they have done for the first four games thus far.