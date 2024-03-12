Palestinian footballer Barakat killed in Israeli war on Gaza | Israeli War on Gaza News

Mohammed Barakat, who played for Ahly Gaza and Palestine, died when his house in Khan Younis was bombed by Israeli forces.

Palestinian footballer Mohammed Barakat was killed in an Israeli bombardment of his home in Khan Younis during the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Barakat family home was hit by Israeli bombs early on Monday, the first day of fasting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Barakat, Gaza's first hundredth goalscorer and one of its top scorers, represented the national team, for whom he made three appearances, and the Ahly Gaza football club in the local league.

The 39-year-old scored 114 goals and was known as the Khan Younis legend during his long association with the Khan Younis Youth Club, which he captained. The striker, who was also part of a generation of two-way footballers who played both beach and field football, played for several clubs in the occupied West Bank and Jordan, including Al-Wehdat, as well as Saudi Arabian club Al-Shoala.

Barakat continued to perform when it mattered, and his last goal came in a 1–1 draw against Shujayea Club at Yarmouk Stadium in Gaza City on 18 August in matchweek two of the Palestinian Premier League.

His death was called a huge loss for Palestinian football by Khalid Abu-Habel, a local footballer.

I played against him, Abu-Habel, a defender of Khadamat al-Maghazi, told Al Jazeera, hours after the legendary striker's death was confirmed.

He was fast and smart. A top scorer, top scorer. Off the field he was kind and friendly. A beloved friend to all.

Abu-Habel, who is also a doctor and works at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, said the football community in Gaza has lost a lot during the ongoing war.

How many more do we have to lose? The sporting community in Gaza is simply collapsing.

I'm too angry. He is a football icon. Sports in Gaza lost a lot during the war.

In the first month of the war, which began on October 7, Khalil Jadallah, a Palestinian football commentator and analyst, put together a starting XI of Palestinian players killed as a result of Israeli violence.

It is difficult to know exactly how many have died during this war because of the sheer number of deaths, Jadallah told Al Jazeera five months ago.

The confirmed deaths include athletes and administrators from a wide range of sports, including Al-Breij basketball player Bassim al-Nabahin, 27; footballer Rashid Dabbour, 28, who played for Al-Ahli Beit Hanoon; and Ahmad Awad, 21, who represented the Palestinian national football team due to dwarfism.

The Palestinian sports community in the occupied West Bank has also been affected, as tensions there have increased. Nineteen-year-old Markaz Balata midfielder Mohammed Maree Sawafta was killed by Palestinian Authority security forces on October 27 during a protest in his hometown of Tubas near Nablus.

Perhaps the greatest loss is that of Hani Al-Masdar, one of Palestine's greatest footballers and manager of the Olympic team, who was murdered in January. Al-Masdar was hit by shrapnel from a rocket that landed near his home in central Gaza.

A constant feeling of fear

When the Palestinian national team took part in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar in January and February, the players cut a visibly emotional figure as they recorded a historic victory over Hong Kong in the group stage and qualified for the second round.

In an interview with Al Jazeera during the tournament, Palestinian striker Mahmoud Wadi opened up about the difficulties he faces in putting in his best performances on the pitch while the war rages at home.

Wadi explained how players, especially those from Gaza, spent their days and nights anxiously waiting for news from home.

One morning my brother disappeared. No one in my family knew anything due to a communication breakdown. I felt very worried during those 10 hours until I heard from him.

This is our situation: a constant feeling of fear and unimaginable circumstances. It is indescribable not to know where your loved ones are, to feel helpless and not being able to do anything. All you can do is pray. Every second of our lives is a test.

Abubaker Abed provided reporting from Deir el-Balah, Gaza.