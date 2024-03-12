Sports
Palestinian footballer Barakat killed in Israeli war on Gaza | Israeli War on Gaza News
Mohammed Barakat, who played for Ahly Gaza and Palestine, died when his house in Khan Younis was bombed by Israeli forces.
Palestinian footballer Mohammed Barakat was killed in an Israeli bombardment of his home in Khan Younis during the ongoing war in Gaza.
The Barakat family home was hit by Israeli bombs early on Monday, the first day of fasting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Barakat, Gaza's first hundredth goalscorer and one of its top scorers, represented the national team, for whom he made three appearances, and the Ahly Gaza football club in the local league.
The 39-year-old scored 114 goals and was known as the Khan Younis legend during his long association with the Khan Younis Youth Club, which he captained. The striker, who was also part of a generation of two-way footballers who played both beach and field football, played for several clubs in the occupied West Bank and Jordan, including Al-Wehdat, as well as Saudi Arabian club Al-Shoala.
Barakat continued to perform when it mattered, and his last goal came in a 1–1 draw against Shujayea Club at Yarmouk Stadium in Gaza City on 18 August in matchweek two of the Palestinian Premier League.
His death was called a huge loss for Palestinian football by Khalid Abu-Habel, a local footballer.
I played against him, Abu-Habel, a defender of Khadamat al-Maghazi, told Al Jazeera, hours after the legendary striker's death was confirmed.
He was fast and smart. A top scorer, top scorer. Off the field he was kind and friendly. A beloved friend to all.
Abu-Habel, who is also a doctor and works at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, said the football community in Gaza has lost a lot during the ongoing war.
How many more do we have to lose? The sporting community in Gaza is simply collapsing.
I'm too angry. He is a football icon. Sports in Gaza lost a lot during the war.
In the first month of the war, which began on October 7, Khalil Jadallah, a Palestinian football commentator and analyst, put together a starting XI of Palestinian players killed as a result of Israeli violence.
It is difficult to know exactly how many have died during this war because of the sheer number of deaths, Jadallah told Al Jazeera five months ago.
The confirmed deaths include athletes and administrators from a wide range of sports, including Al-Breij basketball player Bassim al-Nabahin, 27; footballer Rashid Dabbour, 28, who played for Al-Ahli Beit Hanoon; and Ahmad Awad, 21, who represented the Palestinian national football team due to dwarfism.
The Palestinian sports community in the occupied West Bank has also been affected, as tensions there have increased. Nineteen-year-old Markaz Balata midfielder Mohammed Maree Sawafta was killed by Palestinian Authority security forces on October 27 during a protest in his hometown of Tubas near Nablus.
Perhaps the greatest loss is that of Hani Al-Masdar, one of Palestine's greatest footballers and manager of the Olympic team, who was murdered in January. Al-Masdar was hit by shrapnel from a rocket that landed near his home in central Gaza.
A constant feeling of fear
When the Palestinian national team took part in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar in January and February, the players cut a visibly emotional figure as they recorded a historic victory over Hong Kong in the group stage and qualified for the second round.
In an interview with Al Jazeera during the tournament, Palestinian striker Mahmoud Wadi opened up about the difficulties he faces in putting in his best performances on the pitch while the war rages at home.
Wadi explained how players, especially those from Gaza, spent their days and nights anxiously waiting for news from home.
One morning my brother disappeared. No one in my family knew anything due to a communication breakdown. I felt very worried during those 10 hours until I heard from him.
This is our situation: a constant feeling of fear and unimaginable circumstances. It is indescribable not to know where your loved ones are, to feel helpless and not being able to do anything. All you can do is pray. Every second of our lives is a test.
Abubaker Abed provided reporting from Deir el-Balah, Gaza.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2024/3/11/israel-war-on-gaza-bombing-palestine-footballer-mohammed-barakat-killed
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Palestinian footballer Barakat killed in Israeli war on Gaza | Israeli War on Gaza News
- Star Wars child actor's mother opens up about mental health struggles
- Eva Mendes 'tries to stay out of the spotlight' | Entertainment
- Indian Rishabh Pant will resume cricket career at IPL 2024 | Cricket news
- Broadway meets the 2024 Oscars
- 'Not much is known about cervical cancer': First Indian HPV vaccine rolled out | World Health
- Narendra Modi | Proud of our DRDO scientists: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the first flight test of Agni-5 missile
- Boris Johnson eyes Tory revival in red wall seats, helps Sunak ahead of general election
- First look at Ravi Patel in crime thriller
- Shens 76 leads Columbia on Day 2 of Tulane Classic
- Angelina Jolie designed this dress for the 2024 Oscars red carpet
- The third anniversary of the ShakeAlert earthquake warning system