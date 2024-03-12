Luca Nardi upsets Novak Djokovic in Indian Wells | ATP tour

Match report

Nardi, 20, stuns Djokovic in Indian Wells

Italian lucky loser takes on home favorite Paul for QF place

March 12, 2024

World number 123 Luca Nardi becomes the lowest-ranked player to beat Novak Djokovic at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Italian Luca Nardi entered the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open as a lucky loser – and the 20-year-old couldn't believe his luck when he defeated his idol Novak Djokovic in the third round.

On Monday evening, Nardi achieved the biggest victory of his career by beating the world number 1 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Ranked No. 123 in the PIF ATP Rankings, he is the lowest-ranked player to beat Djokovic at the ATP Masters 1000 or Grand Slam level. He is also the fourth lowest ranked player to defeat the reigning world number 1 at a Masters 1000.

“I don't think anyone knew me before this night,” Nardi said after just recording his fifth tour-level match victory. “I hope the crowd enjoyed the game. I'm super happy with this.”

The Italian, who secured his first Top 50 victory by beating Zhang Zhizhen in the second round, produced his very best tennis in the first and third sets to end Djokovic's stay in his first Indian Wells appearance since 2019. He smashed through the Serb's defense. with an ultra-aggressive game plan and supplemented his baseline bashing with timely touches from the frontcourt.

After a different start, Djokovic asserted himself in a dominant second set. During the first extended stretch of the match, both players simultaneously found their best tennis early in the third.

As the fearless Nardi continued to connect with big swings, Djokovic needed all his arsenal to beat three break points for 1-1. But he couldn't escape 0/40 at 2-3, before Nardi squeezed out of 0/30 on his own serve to consolidate what turned out to be the decisive break.

“Don't know [how I held my nerve]he said of the exciting finish. “I think it's a miracle, because I'm a 20-year-old man, 100 in the world, and I beat Novak. It's crazy.”

The Italian sealed the career-defining win with his sixth ace of the match, halting the five-time champion's pursuit of a record sixth Indian Wells title. He hit sixteen winners to Djokovic's two in the final set and rode away in supreme style all the way.

Nardi, who took part in the Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF last November, will continue his dream run against American Tommy Paul on Wednesday.

Djokovic saw his 11-match winning streak at the ATP Masters 1000s snapped following his title runs in Cincinnati and Paris. He also suffered his first defeat against a player outside the Top 50 of the PIF ATP Rankings since a loss to No. 109 Taro Daniel in 2018, also in Indian Wells.

Djokovic's last two defeats have each been against young Italians, with Nardi following 22-year-old Jannik Sinner's victory over the Serbian in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

“I definitely watch Jannik win all the matches,” said Nardi when asked if he draws inspiration from his compatriot. “It's definitely something that pushed me to get better. I didn't expect to win today, but I always try to do my best in training, and this happened and I'm very happy.”

Nardi has risen 27 places to No. 96 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings this week, gearing up for his Top 100 debut.