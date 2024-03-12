Sports
Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Get a chance at one of these pickups after the NHL trade deadline
Specially for Yahoo Sports
There was a lot of roster movement ahead of the NHL trade deadline on March 8. Some recommendations for consideration this week include newcomers who have acquired fantasy value after being acquired via trades. Additionally, we'll discuss a few other players worth bragging about during their hot streaks.
For honorable mentions, fantasy managers looking for goaltending help should keep an eye on New Jersey and Vancouver. The Devils brought in Jake Allen (13% draft) from Montreal and Kaapo Kahkonen (6% draft) from San Jose in a trade deadline shake-up. Thatcher Demko's availability for the Canucks, who left Saturday's win over Winnipeg due to injury, makes backup Casey DeSmith (12% listed) an intriguing target.
Teuvo Teravainen, LW/RW, Carolina Hurricanes (47% on the list)
Teravainen was rolling offensively, scoring four goals and seven assists during a seven-game stretch. As a result, his roster percentage has increased at an accelerated pace. The 29-year-old winger has worked well with Sebastian Aho this season, with Andrei Svechnikov also being a productive part of the trio. Teravainen has bounced back from a disappointing performance in 2022/2023 but has suffered some consistency issues this season. Still, he makes for a solid addition amid his good play and Carolina's busy four-game slate this week.
Anders Lee, LW, New York Islanders (34% selected)
Lee has been largely a disappointment offensively this season, especially after showing great consistency in his previous seven campaigns. However, he has been better recently and could make a valuable contribution in the long term. Lee has scored four goals, four helpers, 27 shots and 21 strikes in his past ten appearances. He has managed to stay on the scoresheet despite being dropped to the second line and the second power play unit. Lee's upside in multiple categories makes him an intriguing addition, especially with the Islanders set to play four times this week.
Casey Mittelstadt, C, Colorado Avalanche (29% selected)
Mittelstadt logged just 13:56 of ice time in his Avalanche debut against Minnesota on Friday, but his playing time should increase as he becomes more accustomed to his new surroundings. He is on pace for the best offensive season of his career with 14 goals and 47 points in 63 games. Mittelstadt's roles with Colorado are not much different from the roles he held with the Sabers before the trade. He centers the second line between Valeri Nichushkin and Jonathan Drouin and logs time on the second power play unit. Colorado has three games scheduled this week.
Alex Killorn, LW/RW, Anaheim Ducks (21% selected)
Killorn's scoring percentage has dropped significantly during his first campaign with the Ducks compared to his last two seasons as a member of the Lightning. While that shouldn't come as much of a surprise, the Ducks likely expected more production from the veteran forward after signing him to a lucrative four-year, $25 million contract last summer. However, he has made a lot of progress lately. Killorn has found the back of the net eight times in his last 13 appearances, adding two assists and 21 goals in that period. Killorn is coming off a four-game goal streak during Anaheim's four-game road trip this week.
Evgeny Kuznetsov, C, Carolina Hurricanes (12% on list)
Kuznetsov's fantasy stock had seemingly plummeted after he compiled just six goals and 17 points in 43 games with the Capitals. He then went from participating in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program to clearing waivers and being assigned to the AHL to play for Hershey. Kuznetsov didn't see any minor league action before being shipped to the Hurricanes for a fresh start. He logged just 13 hours of ice time against New Jersey in his Carolina debut on Saturday, but managed to impress. He had two shots on goal, won five of his nine faceoffs and finished with a plus-1 rating in his first game since Jan. 27. Kuznetsov moved to the second line against Calgary on Sunday, increasing his playing time to 16:38. Despite failing to record a point, he won 11 of his 18 puck drops. Still, the offense should come once he shakes off the rust. Kuznetsov has skated on the highest power play combination and will likely be put in situations where he will find success. He could be worthy of a flyer, especially with the Hurricanes set to play four times this week.
Anthony Duclair, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning (9% selected)
Duclair had been hitting his stride offensively before being dealt to Tampa Bay from San Jose last Thursday. He scored eight goals and recorded 12 points in his last nine games, with four multi-point performances making up the bulk of the offense. He has also recorded 27 shots and five power play points (three goals, two assists) during that stretch. Duclair had one goal and one assist in his Lightning debut against Philadelphia on Saturday. He skated on the second line with Steven Stamkos and Anthony Cirelli in the match. Duclair also logged time on the second power play combination. Tampa Bay only plays twice this week, but the 28-year-old forward should be a solid addition for the remainder of the 2023-2024 season.
Jack Roslovic, C/RW, New York Rangers (14% on list)
Roslovic scored four goals and 13 points in 12 games with Columbus before being dealt to the Rangers before Friday's trade deadline. He got excited playing alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner on the Blue Jackets' top line. Roslovic is expected to continue playing in all situations as a member of Rangers. He skated with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider in his New York debut Saturday against St. Louis. Roslovic also logged time on the second power play unit. The Rangers will be playing a league-high five times in the next week, so feel free to load up.
