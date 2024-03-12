WGOLF: HCU is ranked 3rd at Husky Intercollegiate

SUGAR LAND, Texas The Huskies are in 3rd takes place after the first 36-hole day of the 2024 HCU Huskies Intercollegiate at Riverbend Country Club. After a 20-over-par, 308, in the opening round, HCU was tied for 5e place heading into round two. Bouncing back with an 11-over par, 299, in the second round, the Huskies catapulted to 3rd place only on 31 over par.

The Huskies are led by Alejandra Ferrer is tied for 4e place at three over par. The sophomore shot an opening round of five over par, 77, including a lone birdie on the par-4, 15e hole. The Argentina native bounced back with the best round of the afternoon, a two-under-par 70, clearing the 68-player field by two shots. After opening the round with four straight pars, Ferrer rolled in a birdie on the par-4, 5e hole, before a bogey on the 6e hole brought her back to level. Ferrer made the turn at one under par after a birdie on the par-4, 9e hole, and added another birdie on the par-4, 10e hole, to reach two under par. Ferrer scored the second-most birdies of any player in the second round, with another birdie on the par-4, 15e hole, before a bogey on the 17e hole moved Ferrer back to three over par for the tournament and five strokes behind the leader at two under par.

Also in the top 10 heading into the final round, Lou Rousselot carded a four-over-par, 76, in the opening round with a lone birdie on the par-4, 9e hole. The junior rebounded with the second-best round of the afternoon with an even par, 72, including four birdies. The French native carded her first birdie of the second round on the par-4, 5e hole, before adding another birdie on the par-5, 8e hole, to turn to even par. Rousselot got into the red in the second round with a birdie on the par-4, 11e hole, before back-to-back spots on the 13e and 14e holes. Rebound with a birdie on the par-4, 15e hole, followed by a trio of pars to end the day, Rousselot is tied for 7the place at four over par for the home tournament.

Jackie Nguyen has a spot in the top 20 with rounds of five over par, 77, and six over par, 78, on opening day. From the second hole, the junior got off to a fast start with back-to-back birdies on the 2NL and 3rd holes to quickly reach two under par. The Houston native recorded three bogeys to end the first nine holes before adding another bogey on the twelvee hole. Nguyen got back on track with a birdie on the par-4 15e hole, but double bogeys on the 17e and 18e Nguyen posted a 77 in the opening round. Nguyen scored a lone birdie in the second round on her final hole, the par-5, 1st hole, to be tied at 19e place at 11 over par through 36 holes.

Rocio Comparini posted rounds of six over par, 78, and seven over par, 79, to sit in a tie for 26e place. The senior had two birdies on the day of her opening round on the 3rd and 9e holes. The Argentina native is 13 over par heading into day two.

Rounding out the Husky lineup, Aysis Azarcon recorded rounds of eight over par, 80, and nine over par, 81, on day one. The senior scored a lone birdie in each round to tie the game at 39e place at 17 over par with 18 holes remaining.

Compete as an individual, Abigail Inocian fired rounds of seven over par, 79, and six over par, 78, to sit in a tie for 26e place through 36 holes. The freshman had a lone birdie in her opening round on the par-5, 1st hole, before recording three birdies in her second round on the 8e12e and 17e holes. The Allen native enters the final round with a lead of 13 over par.

Also compete as an individual, Lucia surrenders carded back-to-back rounds of 10-over-par, 82, on the opening day of her last home tournament. The seniors' only birdie that day came in the second round on the par-4, 3rd hole, and is currently tied at 50e place on 20 over par.

Abilene Christian holds the team lead after posting rounds of 287-301 for a total of 12 over par. ACU holds a 13 shot lead over Corpus Christi in 2NL place at 25 over par and HCU in 3rd place at 31 over par, 19 shots back. Sydney Williams and Ryann Honea of ​​ACU share the individual lead through 36 holes at two under par. Lucie Charbonnier of Corpus Christi has 3 in handrd only place on one over par, three shots back.

The Huskies will conclude the 2024 HCU Huskies Intercollegiate on Tuesday starting at 8:30 a.m. HCU plays alongside ACU and Corpus Christi from holes one through three. Inocian begins her final round on the fourth hole, playing alongside Tarleton's Elle Fox and SFA's Jessica Aguirre, while Allub starts on the 18th.e playing hole alongside Carrie Bowers of Oklahoma City and Elsa Tornvall of Corpus Christi.

For fans looking to support the Huskies in the final round, the address for Riverbend Country Club is: 1214 Dulles Avenue, Sugar Land, TX 77478.

Live stats are available on Birdiefire.com!