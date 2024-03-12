Nigeria loses to Zimbabwe, eye cricket bronze





The Female Yellow Greens have vowed to come back stronger and lay claim to the bronze medal in the women's cricket event at the ongoing African Games in Ghana when they take on Uganda in the third place match at the Achimota Cricket Oval on Wednesday. PUNCH Sports Extra reports. Nigeria lost the second semi-final by five wickets on Monday after standing shoulder to shoulder against test nation Zimbabwe. Captain Blessing Etim won the toss and opted to bat against the 13th ranked country in the world, but that didn't go quite well in the first innings as they were restricted to 74 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Zimbabwe needed 16 overs to beat the target, but not without Peculiar Agboya, Christabel Chukwuonye and Shola Adekunle taking five wickets from them. Big congratulations to the ladies, I'm so proud of them and we'll do more next time. No time to rest, we will immediately train again to correct some errors in our batting, after which we can play stronger against Uganda on Wednesday, captain Etim said after the match. Zimbabwe captain Mary-Anne Musonda also admired the fighting spirit of coach Leke Oyede's ladies. I will say they were all fantastic because when they score one point they really cheer each other on and I think even with their age they have a bright future and the team chemistry is really impressive. Nigeria's opponent in the third-place match against Uganda is ranked 18th in the world and lost to South Africa by 50 runs in the other semi-finals. Nigeria, ranked 27th, is the lowest ranked team in the competition making their debut at this year's Games and they weathered the storm to get close to the podium by finishing second in Group A, with the best team in Africa, South Africa, Namibia and Tanzania. To qualify from the group, they drew Tanzania, upset Namibia by as many as 55 runs and lost to South Africa.

