Sports
High school football star with 4.1 GPA is murdered at a party
A popular Texas high school football star with a promising future was killed Saturday evening when gunshots rang out at a house party attended by 50 to 60 people, authorities said.
Around 11 p.m. Saturday, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a rental home on Fieldwick Lane, which sits on a large lot in Humble, Texas, over concerns about underage drinking, the sheriff's office said.
According to the sheriff's office, the party was at an Airbnb rental.
Shortly thereafter, the sheriff's office received another call about someone on the lawn, KRTK reports.
Deputies said partygoers told them a young man was having a seizure in the backyard, the HCSO said: I LOVE reports. While resuscitating the man, they realized he had been shot in the chest, KHOU reports.
The young man, later identified by HCSO as North Shore High School senior Jarvon Coles, 18, was rushed to a local hospital where he died shortly afterwards, authorities say.
It is believed one or two gunmen, about a block away, intentionally fired in the direction of the house party, striking the man,” HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The shooter and/or gunmen fled the scene in a vehicle, Gonzalez said, asking residents to check their surveillance cameras for any clues.
Anyone with information can contact HCSO at 713-274-9100 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS (8477).
Gonzalez said authorities believe the party was being advertised on social media.
Coles was known in the community for his good grades and ability on the football field.
He talked about him in a September 2023 editorial KTRK“School comes before athletics. You have to get the work done within the classroom, then you can come out here and put in the hard work.”
The community is mourning the loss of the talented teen who was about to embark on a new, exciting chapter of his life, his grandfather and guardian told KHOU.
A two-time first-team linebacker at North Shore High School, Coles had a 4.1 GPA and was accepted to 15 colleges, Braxton Coles told KHOU.
He said his grandson planned to attend Lamar University and play football for the school.
He is survived by his grandparents and several brothers, KHOU reports.
“Parents, please keep your children close. No matter how hard you try, you can't save them,” Braxton Coles told KHOU.
Cole's boyfriend, DaMeko Williams, said he started crying as soon as he heard the news, KHOU reports.
Coles was well-liked and handsome and always looked out for his friends, Williams told KHOU.
“He was, like I said, a great person, both on and off the field,” Williams said.
While the sheriff said the party took place at an Airbnb, according to Airbnb, the party did not take place within the period of an actual reservation, Fox 26 Houston reports.
