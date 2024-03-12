Men's tennis falls to No. 6 Columbia





THE ANGELS The UCLA men's tennis team dropped a 6-1 decision to No. 6 Columbia on Monday afternoon at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The UCLA men's tennis team dropped a 6-1 decision to No. 6 Columbia on Monday afternoon at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Aadarsh ​​Tripathi put the Bruins (6-3) on the board in the final game of the day. The Lions (10-2) earned the victory after near-simultaneous wins from Hugo Hashimoto, Max Westphal and clincher Alex Kotzen. Monday's game was the first of three in six days for UCLA versus top-10 teams. Next up is a visit from No. 2 TCU Wednesday (2 p.m. PT) before No. 8 Harvard arrives on Sunday (1 p.m.). Alex Kotzen and Henry Ruger deal Jeffrey Fradkin And Govind Nanda a 6-1 loss at third doubles gave Columbia the early advantage. The 22nd-placed combination of Westphal and Nicolas Kotzen of the Lions then took the first point with a 6-2 result versus Spencer Johnson And Emon van Loben Sels on Court 2. Columbia reeled off three straight singles wins to seal the overall decision. Hashimoto defeated van Loben Sels 6-2, 6-2 on Court 5. Westphal then settled Gianluca Ballotta 6-4, 6-2 on court 4. The decisive result came on court 2, where No. 77 defeated Alex Kotzen Giacomo Revelli 6-3, 6-3. Johnson claimed the second set against No. 113 Nicolas Kotzen on Court 3. When the doubles match was decided, a 10-point tiebreaker was used. Nicolas Kotzen outlasted Johnson 6-4, 3-6, 1-0(4). Then No. 28 Nanda and No. 15 Michael Zheng went point for point in the big match of the day. However, Nanda could not force a third set and lost with a margin of 6-3, 7-6(4). After splitting their first two sets, Tripathi and Ruger headed to the 10-point tiebreaker. Tripathi never trailed en route to his 6-2, 6-7(4), 1-0(4) win. He has won three games in a row. Tennis match results

Columbia vs. UCLA

11-3-2024 in Los Angeles, CA

(Los Angeles Tennis Center) #6 Columbia 6, UCLA 1 Singles competition

1. #15 Michael Zheng (COLU) beats #28 Govind Nanda (UCLA) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

2. #77 Alex Kotzen (COLU) def. Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) 6-3, 6-3

3. #113 Nicolas Kotzen (COLU) def. Spencer Johnson (UCLA) 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-4)

4. Max Westphal (COLU) def. Gianluca Ballotta (UCLA) 6-4, 6-2

5. Hugo Hashimoto (COLU) def. Emon van Loben Sels (UCLA) 6-2, 6-2

6. Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) final Henry Ruger (COLU) 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 1-0 (10-4) Doubles competition 1. Timothy Li / Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) vs. #18 Theo Winegar/Michael Zheng (COLU) 3-4, unfinished

2. #22 Nicolas Kotzen/Max Westphal (COLU) def. Spencer Johnson / Emon van Loben Sels (UCLA) 6-2

3. Alex Kotzen/Henry Ruger (COLU) def. Jeffrey Fradkin / Govind Nanda (UCLA) 6-1 Match Notes:

Colombia 10-2; National Ranking #6

UCLA 6-3

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (5,4,2,3,1,6)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uclabruins.com/news/2024/3/11/mens-tennis-falls-to-no-6-columbia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos