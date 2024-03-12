



WASHINGTON, DC Stony Brook men's basketball continued its storybook run in the 2024 CAA Men's Basketball Championship, defeating No. 3 seed Hofstra 63-59 to earn its spot in the program's first-ever CAA Championship Finals. With the win, the Seawolves advance to the CAA finals in just their second season in the conference, where they will play No. 1 seed Charleston in the championship game on Tuesday. Tyler Stephenson Moore led the Seawolves offensive attack with 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting, while Chris Maidoh added 13 and Aaron Clarke contributed 12. HOW IT HAPPENED The Seawolves jumped out to an 8-3 lead on baskets, with four different players reaching the scoring column before the under-16 media timeout.

Hofstra then responded with an 8-0 run to take the 11-8 lead at the 14:16 mark.

Later in the half, Stony Brook went on a 12-1 run over 2:30, with the final eight points contributed by Stephenson-Moore, to take a 30-23 lead with 5:02 to play.

Hofstra scored seven of the last nine points of the half to cut the Seawolves' lead to 32-30 after the first 20 minutes.

The Seawolves took a 36-32 lead early in the second half, but Hofstra outscored Stony Brook 12-5 in a span of 6:40 for a 44-41 Pride advantage with 11:19 to play.

Stony Brook tied things three times over the next seven minutes, with Stephenson-Moore draining a three to tie the game at 51 with 4:37 to go.

After a scoreless 2:03 stretch, back-to-back buckets from Maidoh and Stephenson-Moore, followed by a three from Noll, put Stony Brook ahead 58-51 with 57 seconds left. Clarke made three free throws to push the lead to 10 at 46 seconds.

Hofstra made a late run to get within three at 62-59 with 6.7 seconds to play, but Keenan Fitzmorris split two free throws to ice the game. STATISTICS AND NOTES Stony Brook advances to its sixth all-time conference tournament final at the Division I level, and first since winning the 2016 America East Championship.

Stony Brook is the first No. 7 seed to advance to the CAA tournament final since East Carolina in 1993 and marks the third time a 7 seed or lower has made the finals.

Monday's match was closely contested throughout, with nine draws and eight lead changes.

Hofstra was held to just 35.1%, the lowest percentage of the season.

The Seawolves won the rebounding battle 42-30, with the +12 margin being their best since Stonehill on December 6, which produced a +16 margin.

Stephenson-Moore (9), Clarke (8) and Other Snoddy (8) were SBU's top rebounders on Monday, combining for 25 of the team's 42 boards.

(8) were SBU's top rebounders on Monday, combining for 25 of the team's 42 boards. Stony Brook was successful at the line, shooting 17-for-22 (77.3%) and making eight more free throws than the Pride.

14 of Stephenson-Moore's 23 points came in the first half.

The Seawolves won their 20th game of the season and reached 20 wins for the first time since the 2019-20 season, when they also reached 20 wins. QUOTES FROM THE SEA WOLVES

NEXT ONE Stony Brook will play for the 2023-24 CAA Championship title against No. 1 Charleston on Tuesday, March 12, with tip-off at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Charleston won the only meeting between the two teams in the regular season with a 93-87 victory on Jan. 6 on Long Island. Should Stony Brook pull out the win tomorrow, it would mark the first time a team has won the CAA Championship by defeating the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. If you'd like to get an inside look at the Seawolves men's basketball program, follow alongFacebook,TweetAndInstagram. Read the full article

